All-22 film room: Alabama's CFP challenge vs Michigan's top defensive players in Rose Bowl

Alabama's Monday clash with Michigan in a College Football Playoff Rose Bowl is expected to be a close one, with the Wolverines favored by one point. The Crimson Tide offense will face the nation's second-ranked defense (239 yards allowed per game), led by two first-team All-Big Ten defenders in DL Mason Graham and DB Will Johnson. Below, watch what will make three of the Wolverines' top defenders a challenge for the Crimson Tide with the All-22 video angle. (See our All-22 video breakdown of three key Michigan offensive players here).

Michigan DL Mason Graham

Graham brings brute strength to the Wolverines defensive front as disruptive force against the run who can also shrink the pocket as a pass rusher. See a breakdown of Graham's game here:

Michigan LB Michael Barrett

Barrett is a hard-hitting off-the-ball linebacker who will bring a knack for causing fumbles to the Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama. See a breakdown of Barrett's game here:

Michigan CB Will Johnson

Johnson missed the early part of the season with an injury but rebounded to be a reliable cover corner for the Wolverines. His three interceptions ranked second on the team. See a breakdown of Johnson's game here:

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: All-22 film room: Alabama's challenge vs Michigan's defensive stars