All-22 film room: Alabama's CFP challenge vs Michigan's top offensive players in Rose Bowl

Alabama's Monday clash with Michigan in a College Football Playoff Rose Bowl is expected to be a close one, with the Wolverines favored by one point. The Crimson Tide defense will face first-team All-Big Ten quarterback J.J. McCarthy, along with a 1,000-yard rusher in Blake Corum and a standout offensive line. Below, with help from the All-22 video angle, watch what makes three of Michigan's top offensive players a challenge for Alabama. (Coming tomorrow: All-22 analysis of three key Michigan defensive players).

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy's ability to throw accurately on the run was on display throughout the season. See a breakdown of McCarthy's game here:

Michigan RB Blake Corum

The Wolverines' leading rusher brings outstanding vision and balance into the Rose Bowl. See a breakdown of Corum's play here:

Michigan C Drake Nugent

Michigan's excellent offensive line includes a first-team All-Big Ten center in Drake Nugent, whose ability to make difficult blocks in space sets him apart from others at his position. See a breakdown of Nugent's play here:

