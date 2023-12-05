All-22 film room: Alabama LB Trez Marshall's key plays vs Georgia in 27-24 SECCG win over former team

Alabama's 27-24 win over Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship Game included a major contribution from a former Bulldog in Crimson Tide LB Trez Marshall. He recovered a fumble for the game's only turnover and helped trigger a win that vaulted the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff.

Below, watch Marshall's work with analysis from Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread with a view from the All-22 video angle.

Alabama LB Trez Marshall, SECCG win over Georgia

Marshall delivers a tackle for loss on a 3rd and 1 play to force the Bulldogs' first punt near the end of the first quarter. Following that, he ranges to the sideline to make a nice play on a screen pass to Georgia WR Ladd McConkey. And finally, Marshall pounces on a mishandled handoff on the UGA backfield for the game's only turnover.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: All-22 film: Alabama LB Trez Marshall's key plays in SECCG win vs UGA