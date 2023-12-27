All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan CB Will Johnson in CFP Rose Bowl
All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan CB Will Johnson in CFP Rose Bowl
All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan CB Will Johnson in CFP Rose Bowl
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
The Seminoles are missing a ton of key players after going 13-0 and missing out on the College Football Playoff.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus joins Jake Fischer on No Cap Room to recap all five NBA games that took place on Christmas Day.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!