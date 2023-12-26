All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan C Drake Nugent in CFP Rose Bowl
All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan C Drake Nugent in CFP Rose Bowl
All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan C Drake Nugent in CFP Rose Bowl
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff scandal and a coach you couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can punch their playoff ticket Sunday.
At long last, the Lions have won the NFC North.