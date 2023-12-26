All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan QB JJ McCarthy in Rose Bowl CFP semifinal
All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan QB JJ McCarthy in Rose Bowl CFP semifinal
All-22 film room: Alabama’s challenge vs Michigan QB JJ McCarthy in Rose Bowl CFP semifinal
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Brock Purdy has been a top-five fantasy QB, but his worst game of the season came at a terrible time.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff scandal and a coach you couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.