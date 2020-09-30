All-22 film review from Dolphins’ defensive performance in Week 3 win

The 2020 Miami Dolphins are sporting a vastly overhauled defensive unit — one that features just a handful of returning starters from last year’s team. And although you might not have guessed it based on the first three weeks of the season, these Dolphins are actually ranking well on the defensive front in several categories, none more impressive than the team’s 21.7 points allowed per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL through three weeks.

Having a top-10 scoring defense at the end of the year will be a much more impressive feat after Miami squares off against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes — but even now, after giving up 211 rushing yards to New England in Week 1 and over 400 passing yards to Buffalo in Week 2, the Dolphins have found a way to bend but not break.

Week 3 against Jacksonville was the team’s most impressive performance yet. Who were the big standouts and how did Miami have so much success in their 31-13 win over Jacksonville?

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

LB Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy will regularly see criticism after signing a monster contract this offseason — it comes as an unfortunate byproduct of the high profile that comes with such a deal. But if Van Noy delivers each week the way he did against Jacksonville, Miami will be plenty happy with their return on investment. Not only did Van Noy log a strip sack and fumble recovery in this game on an inside stunt, he was an absolute terror for the Jacksonville backs and tight ends when looking to block him.

Check out these two reps of Van Noy dominating the skill positions on his assignments.

RT: KVN said "nah" when JAX tried to block him up with backs and TEs last Thursday 😂😂😂 https://t.co/aWYG19bSI0 pic.twitter.com/WC7ckk2TY2 — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) September 30, 2020





Keeping Van Noy off offensive tackles and working him as frequently as possible on inside stunts as a rusher will keep him most in line with where his skills are suited to win. The Jacksonville game plan allowed for that to happen — now Miami must work to find those same looks with different presentation in the weeks to come.

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs for a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jerome Baker

Baker was a tackle magnet in Week 1 against the Patriots but he was also undisciplined in that contest — two personal fouls loomed large, as did a lapse in coverage against TE Ryan Izzo. But Baker has been able to enjoy some steady progress over the first three weeks of the season — he played his best game of the season in Week 3 by our estimation. There was this terrific effort play in coverage, for example:

Check out how much turf Jerome Baker (55) ends up covering to tip this football on scramble drill and almost force an INT! pic.twitter.com/cXi77Vf9x1 — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) September 30, 2020

