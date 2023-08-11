22 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 22 days.

Defensive back Micah Abernathy played for the Vols from 2015-18 and wore jersey No. 22.

He appeared in 44 games, recording 197 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, five fumble recoveries and 192 kick return yards at Tennessee.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

