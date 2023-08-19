22 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 22

We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 22 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.

In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.

Below are some notable stats with the No. 22.

22 INTs thrown

22 rushing touchdowns

James Conner has 22 rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals in two seasons.

22 fumbles

Fullback Earl Ferrell fumbled 22 times while with the Cardinals.

22 losing seasons

The Cardinals have had 22 losing seasons since moving to Arizona.

22 receiving touchdowns

Two Cardinals — Dave Williams and Gene Nagler — finished their Cardinals career with 22 touchdown catches.

22 made field goals

Kicker Kevin Butler made 22 field goals (in 29 attempts) between 1996-1997.

22 career INTs

Cornerback Norm Thompson picked off 22 passes for the Cardinals between 1971-1976.

