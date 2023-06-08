The All-22: What Dalvin Cook can bring to his next NFL team

It was not a well-kept secret that the Minnesota Vikings were going to release running back Dalvin Cook if they couldn’t find a willing trade partner, and per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, that release will happen on Friday, unless there’s a last-minute trade offer. The contract extension Cook signed in 2020 left the Vikings with a cap hit of more than $14.1 million in 2023, more than $15.6 million in 2024, and $14.5 million in 2024. The Vikings will take on a hit over $5.1 million in dead cap this year with his release.

Selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Florida State, Cook is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, though his yards per carry (5.0 in 2020, 4.7 in 2021, and 4.4 in 2022) has dropped in each of the last three seasons. However, Cook forced 52 missed tackles in 2022 per Pro Football Focus, up from his 47 in 2021, and his 3.16 yards per carry after contact in 2022 was an improvement from his 2.73 per carry in 2021.

Last season, Cook had 31 carries of 10 or more yards, and 12 carries of 15 or more yards. He has been more of a zone runner than a gap-scheme guy from a reps perspective, though that may have more to do with the schemes he’s been in than his particular running style.

Let’s get into the tape, and see what Dalvin Cook will bring to his next NFL team.

Patience, vision, and acceleration.

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Most of Cook’s explosive running plays came on outside zone runs, where he could read the gaps, extend his timing to move through them as they opened, and then dart through. This 81-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 was a great example — Cook found the first-level gap, waited until safety Damar Hamlin was blocked up at the second level by receiver Justin Jefferson, and then, it was off to the races. Cornerback Christian Benford probably didn’t enjoy this tape review.

And on this 15-yard run against the Chicago Bears in Week 18, Cook showed the lateral suddenness, cutback speed, and wiggle through small gaps that have all been hallmarks of his style.

Adding value as a receiver.

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Cook isn’t generally regarded as a high-efficiency receiver, but he has been a high-volume receiver over the last few seasons. From 2019 through 2022, he ranks eighth among running backs in targets (222), seventh in receptions (170, tied with Ezekiel Elliott), sixth in yards (1,399), and 15th in yards per reception among backs with at least 100 targets (8.2). His three receiving touchdowns over that span doesn’t really measure up (Austin Ekeler leads all backs with 23 receiving touchdowns over that time), but perhaps more could be done with a different team.

The Vikings would occasionally put Cook on the outside of the formation for screens and slants, and when they did, as seen on this 13-yard slant against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, all those attributes he brings to the table as a runner were evident.

Cook isn’t quite the kind of back who will blow you away with seam routes and whatnot, but in the right system, he can be pretty effective as a receiver.

Schematic versatility.

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, Cook was one of the NFL’s most productive outside zone runners, with 151 carries for 768 yards, 412 yards after contact, and five touchdowns. But he could also win the play in straight power schemes when asked, as he did on this 14-yard carry against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Cook can also suck you in with a draw play, as he did against the New York Jets for 21 yards in Week 13. So, he’s not just an outside zone guy.

Where is the best fit for Dalvin Cook?

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos have been monitoring Cook’s status for a while now, and he’d obviously help either team. Really, Cook is a good enough back to help any team, though if you’re into outside zone as a staple, and you don’t need your backs catching seam stuff 20 yards downfield, you may find him even more attractive.

Cook has dealt with injuries through his career, and there is the workload issue to consider — only Derrick Henry has more carries than Cook’s 1,075 over the last four seasons. He’s probably seen his last huge contract, but Dalvin Cook can still help another team in a bis way as one of the better backs in the NFL.

