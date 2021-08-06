22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Whitman County

Aug. 6—COVID-19 cases continue to appear on the Palouse as 22 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday in Whitman County, according to Whitman County Public Health.

There have been 4,516 cases, 52 deaths and 134 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic started. As of Monday, the delta variant of COVID-19 was identified in the county through genomic sequencing, WCPH's website said.

One new case — a man in his 40s — was reported Thursday in Latah County, pushing that county's total to 3,293 cases, including 3,123 confirmed and 170 probable cases.

Of the 3,293 cases, 3,200 people have recovered, 80 cases are open and 13 people have died, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District.