Here are 22 class of 2026 basketball prospects Ohio State's coaches called this weekend

The Ohio State coaching staff was busy as the recruiting calendar moved into a new period.

As soon as Friday turned into Saturday, college coaches were permitted to start calling prospects in the 2026 class. Some phone calls result in new scholarship offers. Some lead to plans for future visits. Some are just ways to let players know they’re on the radar.

The Buckeyes have one commitment for 2026 in five-star guard Marcus Johnson from Garfield Heights, Ohio. Otherwise, it’s not clear how large the class will become. On June 10, coach Jake Diebler told reporters that the days of signing four or five freshmen are likely over in an era where the Buckeyes will be adding important pieces through the transfer portal as well as the traditional prep recruiting route.

“It’s hard for me to see a time right now the way the landscape is today of the days of having five-man freshman classes,” he said. “You may have some outlier years where that’s necessary. More importantly you’re trying to project the impact guys can have that next year. If it’s freshmen who can do it, great. If it’s transfers, that’s fine.”

Here’s an alphabetical list of players reported to have received phone calls from Ohio State.

Davion Adkins

Listed as a 6-8, 205-pound center, Adkins is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite. Adkins plays for Dallas Faith Family of Oak Cliff and is rated as the No. 64 national prospect, the No. 9 center and the No. 4 player in his state. He also heard from Kentucky, Texas, Texas Tech, SMU and Oklahoma State, according to multiple reports. He is not known to have an Ohio State offer.

Latrell Allmond

Ohio State is on a list that also includes Michigan State, Penn State, Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina, LSU and Notre Dame, among others, to have reached out. A four-star center according to 247Sports, Allmond is the No. 34 prospect nationally, the No. 4 center and the No. 3 player from Virginia. Allmond is a 6-8, 205-pound player at Richmond John Marshall. Ohio State is not known to have offered.

Toni Bryant

According to the Twitter account Pro Insight, Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Florida State, Georgia, Virginia Tech and many others reached out to the 6-9, 180-pound power forward from Wesley Chapel (Florida) North Tampa Christian Academy. He is a four-star prospect, the No. 42 player in his class, the No. 6 power forward and the No. 8 player in his state according to 247Sports.

Cole Cloer

Ohio State offered the 6-6, 180-pound small forward from Hillsborough (North Carolina) Orange, who is ranked as the No. 18 player in his class, the No. 7 small forward and the top player from North Carolina according to 247Sports. Illinois, North Carolina, Georgetown and other had previously offered and Louisville also offered him this weekend.

T.J. Crumble

The 6-7, 180-pound Crumble has been on Ohio State’s radar for some time and already holds an offer from the Buckeyes. Ohio State called the four-star small forward from Cleveland Heights (Ohio) Lutheran East, as did Michigan State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, DePaul, Dayton, Ohio, Notre Dame and others. He is the No. 38 national prospect in the 247Sports composite, the No. 12 small forward in the country and the No. 2 prospect from Ohio.

Jayden Hodge

The Buckeyes have offered the 6-6, 190-pound small forward from Belmar (New Jersey) St. Rose. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 33 national prospect, the No. 11 small forward and the No. 3 player in his state as well as a four-star prospect. He also heard from Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Kansas, Villanova, Virginia Tech and others.

Marcus Johnson

He’s already committed, but that didn’t stop the Buckeyes from calling the 6-1, 175-pound point guard. Johnson is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite, the No. 21 national prospect, the No. 4 point guard and the No. 1 player from Ohio.

Jan 20, 2024; Reynoldsburg, Ohio, USA; Reynoldsburg Tejuan Barbour (20) guards Garfield Heights Marcus Johnson (11) during the Jared Sullinger Play-By-Play Classic 2024 at Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus.

Warren Keel

According to The New England Recruiting Report, Ohio State, Towson, Massachusetts, Rice, Texas A&M and others reached out to the 5-9, 150-pound point guard from Havermill (Massachusetts) Bradford Christian Academy. He is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite, the No. 73 prospect in his class, the No. 9 point guard in the nation and the No. 2 player in his state. Ohio State is not known to have offered.

Brandon McCoy

Ohio State reached out to the nation’s top prospect in the 2026 class. A 6-4, 170-pound point guard from Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco, McCoy holds offers from Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers, UCLA, Washington, Kansas, Arizona and Arizona State, among others. The Buckeyes are not known to have offered.

Jalen Montonati

Ohio State assistant coach Jamaal Walker offered the 6-7, 175-pound small forward from Owasso, Oklahoma, according to Montonati’s Twitter page. Montonati is the No. 11 player in his class, the No. 3 small forward and the top prospect from his state according to 247Sports. Michigan, Iowa, Washington, Kansas and Arkansas, among others, have also offered.

After a great talk with Coach @jamallwalker, I am blessed to receive a scholarship offer to The Ohio State University! #Gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/RBwpWWGswf — Jalen Montonati (@JalenMontonati) June 15, 2024

Miikka Muurinen

A four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite, the 6-10, 185-pound Muurinen heard from Ohio State and BYU according to MadeHoops.com. The Buckeyes are not known to have offered the standout from Wichita (Kansas) Sunrise Christian Academy, but Illinois, UCLA, Alabama, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, among others, have offered.

Cody Peck

An unranked prospect at 247Sports, the 6-9, 180-pound power forward from Matthews (North Carolina) Carmel Christian School heard from Ohio State, Northwestern, LSU, N.C. State and others according to multiple reports. He does not have an Ohio State offer.

Ashton Pierce

According to his school’s Twitter page, the 6-3, 170-pound shooting guard from Huntersville (North Carolina) North Mecklenburg heard from Ohio State, Iowa, South Carolina, LSU and others. He is not ranked in the 247Sports database.

Tristan Reed

According to Twitter account RecruitsZone, Ohio State and Michigan State reached out to Reed, a 6-8, 210-pound power forward from St. Louis (Missouri) John Burroughs School. He is unranked in the 247Sports database but holds offers from Iowa, Michigan, Kansas State and others. His older brother, Tarris Jr., played for the Wolverines and has transferred to UConn.

Alex Smith

After a strong showing at Ohio State’s team camp during the first full week of June, the 6-9, 195-pound power forward from Upper Arlington, Ohio, heard from the Buckeyes during the weekend. According to Pro Insight, he also heard from Indiana, DePaul, Cincinnati, Xavier and Butler, among others. PrepHoops ranks him as the No. 4 player from Ohio in his class. Ohio State has not offered, but he is likely to be invited for a summer visit.

Upper Arlington's Alex Smith passes the ball during a game against Dublin Coffman on Jan. 6 at Upper Arlington High School.

Jordan Smith Jr.

Ohio State offered a scholarship to the five-star shooting guard from Fairfax (Virginia) Paul VI Catholic. The No. 12 national prospect in the 247Sports composite, the 6-3, 170-pound Smith is the top prospect from his state and the No. 3 shooting guard in the country. Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon, Duke, Alabama, Tennessee, Kansas and others also reached out.

William Stevens

According to OnTheRadarHoops.com, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech and others reached out to the 6-10, 195-pound power forward from Davidson (North Carolina) Day School. He is not listed by any major recruiting service. Ohio University is known to have offered.

Ethan Taylor

A 6-10, 230-pound center from Shawnee (Kansas) Mission Northwest, Taylor is a four-star prospect ranked No. 58 nationally and No. 1 in his state according to 247Sports. Missouri also called him, according to multiple reports, and MadeHoops.com reported that Kansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others called. He is not known to have an Ohio State offer.

Anthony Thompson

Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, Texas, Butler, Tennessee and others reached out to the 6-7, 185-pound small forward from Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy. PrepHoops.com ranks him as the top player in Ohio, and he holds offers from the Buckeyes, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Xavier, Ohio and Cincinnati, among others.

Rassell Young

The 6-2, 160-pound Young is currently unranked by 247Sports but he heard from Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Marquette, San Diego State, Ohio and others, according to multiple reports. Young plays for Charlotte Mallard Creek.

Gabe Weis

A 6-6, 170-pound small forward from Springfield (Kentucky) Washington County, Weis holds offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Cincinnati, Louisville and others. The Buckeyes are not known to have offered Weis, who is the No. 73 national prospect, No. 23 small forward, the No. 3 player from his state and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.

Sebastian Wilkins

According to Twitter account LeagueRDY, Ohio State, Iowa, Rutgers, Alabama, Xavier, Pitt, Texas A&M and others have reached out to the 6-7, 200-pound power forward from Wolfeboro (New Hampshire) Brewster Academy. He’s the No. 45 national prospect according to 247Sports, the No. 1 player from New Hampshire and the No. 7 power forward. ESPN ranks him as the No. 49 prospect. Ohio State is not known to have offered.

