22 Chillicothe athletes honored in fall Frontier Athletic Conference all-conference teams

CHILLICOTHE − The Frontier Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams for all fall sports aside from football over the weekend.

22 student-athletes from Chillicothe High School were recognized, and five were named Players of the Year in their respective sports.

Bella Flores was named First Team All-FAC for girls tennis, and she was also named as the Player of the Year after reaching the first round of the Division I district tournament this season.

For girls soccer, Ali Mathis, Kiera Archer, Alex Erslan and Savannah Knapp all received all-conference honors. For boys soccer, Kaiden Koch, Isaac Herlihy, Mason Brown and Carter Dunfee all earned All-FAC honors, while Koch shared player of the year honors with Miami Trace's Sekou Mara after guiding the Cavaliers to a 7-0-1 conference record as well as an FAC title.

Evelyn Hamman and Avery Cox were both named All-FAC for girls volleyball, while Hamman also shared Player of the Year honors with Miami Trace's Addyson Butts. Hamman ended the season with 250 kills, 59 aces and 53 blocks in her freshman season, while Cox recorded 568 assists throughout the season.

Morgan Webb and Addison Smith were both named to the All-FAC girls golf team, while Vincent Haller, Koch, Jackson Oyer and Kaleb Elliott were named to the All-FAC boys golf team. Haller also earned Player of the Year honors for the Cavaliers.

For cross country, Alana McKenzie, Katherine McCallum and Payton McQuirt received All-FAC honors for the girls team, while Daniel Hurff, Jayden Beverly and Noah Flores all earned honors for the boys team. McKenzie was also named the girls Runner of the Year after taking first place at the FAC meet with a time of 20:05.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: 22 Cavaliers honored in fall Frontier Athletic Conference all-conference teams