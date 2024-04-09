22 baseball players to watch this season in southeastern Minnesota

Apr. 9—The left-handed pitcher was the Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year in 2023 when he had a 0.00 ERA with 64 strikeouts and a 6-0 record in 35 innings. He was also a force at the plate, hitting .424 with a 1.158 OPS, eight doubles, a triple, one homer, 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He has committed to play college ball at Division I University of St. Thomas, and is expected to have pro scouts watch him pitch this season.

He helped the Bombers earn a state berth in Class 2A last spring as a sophomore as the staff ace He finished with a 10-1 record as a pitcher, including a win in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, while collecting four saves and posting a 1.55 ERA. He struck out 94 in 75 2/3 innings. Also a strong hitter with a .326 average, seven doubles, a triple, two homers and 28 RBIs.

A highly regarded junior, the right-hander can throw 90-plus miles per hour. He helped the Athletics place second in the state in Class 1A last spring as he went 9-1 on the mound with a 1.20 ERA and 104 Ks in just 42 2/3 innings. Also hit .463 with eight doubles, four triples, two homers and 29 RBIs.

He came on strong at the end of the 2023 season as a sophomore and was named All-HVL and All-Section 1, Class 2A. Batted .677 over his last 10 games (21-for-31) and finished at .434 with two doubles, a triple, one homer, 17 RBIs, 19 runs and 10 steals. He was 2-0 on the mound with a save and a 2.57 ERA.

The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher is coming off a stellar junior year. He was Class 1A All-State as well as being named to the All-Gopher Conference team. His fastball has been clocked in the upper 80s and he has committed to Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato. In wrestling, he won the Class 1A state championship at 215 pounds as a senior.

The left-handed hitting outfielder has committed to Division I Wichita State University. He was named All-Big Nine and All-Section 1, Class 4A a year ago as a junior when he hit .371 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 25 runs scored, 13 RBIs with a 1.082 OPS.

The senior is a four-year starter who excels as a defensive catcher. Last year he threw out nine would-be base stealers. He also hit .292 with a .919 OPS, two triples, a home run, 18 RBIs while being named All-Big Nine and All-Section. He has committed to play college ball at D-II University of Augustana.

He was an All-HVL and All-Section 1, Class 2A as a junior. He batted an even .400 with a 1.317 OPS while hitting five doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 RBIs. On the mound he was 2-2 with one save, a 1.27 ERA and 41 K's in 27 2/3 innings.

The middle infielder was named to the Big Nine All-Conference team a year ago as a sophomore. He is looking to build on a season in which he batted .380 with an .867 OPS and scored 16 runs.

Klug was productive as both a hitter and a pitcher during his junior season in 2023. He batted .448 with seven doubles, 18 RBIs, 13 runs scored and an .846 OPS. On the mound he posted a 2-1 record and recorded one save.

The junior catcher/pitcher is being recruited by Division I teams and he has been clocked at 92 miles per hour. He is in his third year as a starter, but suffered through an injury-plagued sophomore season. He was still named All-HVL as he batted .353 with one double, one triple, one homer, four RBIs and had a 1.139 OPS.

Babcock is just a sophomore but he is already in his second season as a starter and he is drawing the interest of Division I college coaches. Babcock is a shortstop/catcher/pitcher and he is being recruited for his hitting. He was All-HVL Honorable Mention a year ago when he batted .290 and had a.425 on-base percentage.

Schott has had a memorable career at Chatfield and he closes it with his senior baseball season. He overcame a broken neck in 2022 to win an individual state wrestling championship as a junior and placed third as a senior, when he helped the Gophers win a team state championship. He was All-Three Rivers in baseball a year ago when he hit .444 with 18 RBIs for a 19-7 team. He also played in two state championship football games, winning one title.

Last season as a junior, Jefferson-Kroc was a big bat in the middle of the order as the Bears won a Section 1-3A title and earned a state berth. He batted .448 with seven doubles, 18 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

He went 8-0 on the mound with one save and a 1.25 ERA as a junior. That included a win in the Class 1A state semifinals as the Athletics placed second in the state. At the plate, he batted .360 with five doubles, a triple, 23 RBIs and 13 runs.

The senior excelled as a hitter and pitcher while earning All-Three Rivers honors last spring. He batted .406 with four homers, four doubles with a lofty 1.260 OPS. As a pitcher, he posted a 3-2 record with a 2.17 ERA and 33 K's.

Baker earned All-Three Rivers honors a year ago as a junior as he was a force at the plate and on the mound. He hit .349 with eight doubles, three triples, 11 RBIs and 14 runs scored. He had a 4-2 record with one save, a 2.68 ERA and 29 K's.

The senior batted .368 with six doubles, 10 RBIs and 27 runs last spring and was a threat once he got on base with 31 steals. As a pitcher, he went 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 35 K's in 22 1/3 innings.

Anderson was the top pitcher for the KoMets a year ago when he went 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA and was All-Conference in the Hiawatha Valley League for a team that finished 7-15. The senior is expected to be the staff ace. He has already committed to playing college baseball at Division III University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The senior infielder earned All-Three Rivers honors in 2023. He batted .361 with 13 RBIs and 26 runs scored. He was also a threat on the bases with 21 stolen bases in 22 attempts.

Strinmoen has been All-Southeast Conference, All-Section and the Lions team MVP each of the past two seasons. As a junior in 2023 he batted .429 with six doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

Tollefsrud earned All-Southeast Conference last spring as a junior as he hit .381 with six doubles and eight RBIs, 27 runs scored and 23 stolen bases while playing key defensive positions at shortstop and catcher. On the mound, he was 3-4 with a 5.38 ERA.