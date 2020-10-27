The All-22 angles of DK Metcalf’s tackle of Budda Baker are truly epic

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called it “one of the best plays I’ve ever seen.” When Russell Wilson threw an interception to Cardinals safety Budda Baker with 9:31 left in the first half, it looked to all the world that Baker had a long pick-six in front of him. But Baker did not count on the effort of Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, who, at 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, chased down the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker, saving a touchdown. The Cardinals failed to score on the subsequent drive, though they won the game in overtime, 37-34.





Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was also impressed, saying that his guy had a score “until that huge stallion of a human came galloping out of nowhere. Phenomenal anticipation by [Baker]. DK Metcalf is an absolutely freak athlete, and what an effort play by him.

“High school coaches will be showing that one for years — just don’t give up on a play,”

Wilson, who threw three interceptions on the night, was uniquely grateful.

“It was one of the most remarkable plays I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said postgame. “He just kept going, man. It was just unbelievable play by him, just the effort. I really respect him for that. That’s what it takes, just a winning effort.

“He’s one of the best players in the league, he’s one of the most special guys I know, he’s one of my best friends, and I really respect him,” Wilson added. “Not just because of his effort on that particular play, but that’s who he is, that’s who he is, every day. He’s consistent in that way, so that’s what I love him for.”

When you watch the overhead and end zone angles of the play, courtesy of NFL Game Pass, it’s even more remarkable.

Especially on the end zone angle, where Metcalf (No. 14) is barely on the screen when Baker takes the ball. It’s a superhuman effort and one of the most amazing plays in NFL history, and it deserves to be watched from every possible angle.