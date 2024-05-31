21yo striker favours Arsenal move instead of Chelsea or Manchester United

RB Leipzig’s young striker, Benjamin Sesko, has reportedly set his sights on a move to Arsenal this summer.

The 20-year-old Slovenian international, who turned 21 today, has attracted interest from several top clubs, but sources suggest he favours a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 11, 2024. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Slovenian striker, who celebrates his birthday today, has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season, attracting attention from Chelsea, Manchester United, and various Serie A sides. However, sources suggest that Arsenal is currently leading the race for his signature, with the player expressing a preference for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring the second goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on May 18, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

This news comes as a major boost for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who is keen to add a young, dynamic forward to his ranks. Sesko, who stands at an imposing 6ft 5in, possesses a formidable goal-scoring record and is seen as the ideal candidate to complement Kai Havertz, who excelled in his debut season at Arsenal.

Further fuelling speculation, Sesko‘s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has been spotted at several Arsenal matches this season, including their recent victories over Chelsea and Manchester United.

While RB Leipzig is open to selling Sesko this summer, they will demand a significant fee, reportedly in the region of £45 million. The Slovenian international, currently on duty with his national team for the Euros, will likely make a decision on his future before the tournament concludes.

Benjamin Sesko’s agent attends Arsenal’s match against Chelsea (Photo via Basanovic on Instagram)

Arsenal‘s pursuit of Sesko comes as part of a wider summer recruitment drive, with the club also targeting a winger and potentially a midfielder, depending on the departure of Thomas Partey. Several players, including Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith Rowe, are also rumoured to be on the way out.

Sesko, who joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last year, boasts an impressive 18 goals and two assists in 42 appearances this season. His recent form, which saw him score in seven consecutive Bundesliga matches, has further solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young talents.

The club has been tracking the Slovenian throughout the season, and his potential arrival would mark a significant statement of intent for the Gunners as they look to build on their recent success.