21st annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All State Team

The 2019 EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All-State team is comprised of the best of players from IHSA football classes 5A-8A.

Player of the Year: East St. Louis junior QB Tyler Macon

QB: J.J. McCarthy, Nazareth Academy (2021, Michigan commit) - McCarthy is a two-time All Stater who passed for 2,820 yards and 34 touchdowns

RB: Kaleb Brown, St. Rita (2022) - Brown already has seven FBS scholarship offers. He ran for 1,995 yards and 35 touchdowns.

RB: Mar'Kiese Irving, Hillcrest (2021) - One of the most sought-after names in the 2021 class. Rushed for 1,733 yards and 24 touchdowns.

WR: A.J. Henning, Lincoln-Way East (2020, Michigan commit) - Henning was simply a threat every time he touched the football in 2019.

WR: Tyler Morris, Nazareth Academy (2021) - Another highly sought-after junior who had 71 catches for 1,261 yards and 17 touchdowns.

WR: Hank Beatty, Rochester (2022) - A sophomore who shined brightly in the Class 5A state title game. On the season, he had 100 catches for 2,018 yards and 26 touchdowns.

OL: Peter Skoronski, Maine South (2020, Northwestern commi) - An old-school throwback type of player and personality.

OL: Marcus Harper II, Homewood-Flossmoor (2020, Oregon commit) - Big, strong and athletic big man with huge upside at the college level.

OL: Javontez Spraggins, East St. Louis (2020, Tennessee commit) - Three-year varsity starter and impact player for the 6A state champs.

OL: Jalen Grant, Chicago Mount Carmel (2020) - A two-way player who was dominant on either side of the football in 2019.

OL: Dylan Barrett, St. Charles East (2020, Wisconsin commit) - Another high-impact long-term starter for the Saints this fall.

ATH: Luke Lehnen, Glenwood (2020) - Lehnen, a quarterback by trade, posted a combined 3,313 yards of total offense along with 50 touchdowns in 2019.

DL: Rylie Mills, Lake Forest (2020, Notre Dame commit) - Big, strong and mobile big man was a factor in everyone's game plan.

DL: Willis Singleton Jr., Warren Township (2020, Iowa State commit) - One of the state's top defensive tackles in 2019.

DL: Justin Jefferson, Brother Rice (2020) - Jefferson's speed, strength and overall versatility, combined with a non-stop work ethic, was impressive in 2019.

DL: Nate Pedraza, Rolling Meadows (2020, Ball State commit) - A two-way impact player for the Mustangs this fall.

DL: Sean McLaughlin, Lincoln-Way East (2020, Northwestern commit) - A 6-foot-7, 230 pounder played his best football when it counted the most.

LB: Juan Delacruz, Warren Township (2020) - Has size and speed. Contributed in all three phases for the Blue Devils this fall.

LB: Quinn Urwiler, Batavia (2020 North Dakota commit) - One opposing coach called Urwiler, "The toughest kid we've faced in a long, long time."

DB: Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis (2020, Texas A&M commit) - The state's top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com.

DB: Sam Tumilty, Willowbrook (2020) - A multi-year All-State performer who was as valuable as anyone to his team in 2019. Huge high school career.

DB: Lavoise Donte McCoy, Homewood-Flossmoor (2020, Illinois State commit) - A grinder type who just made plays at all times for the Vikings and head coach Craig Buzea.

DB: Ronald Pledger, Phillips (2020, Western Michigan commit) - Pledger was a two-way impact player in 2019 and a leader for the Wildcats on and off the field.

K: Jack Olsen, Wheaton South (2020) - Michigan State commit. Broke state records in his high school and has 50-plus yard field goal range.

P: Dominic Dzioban, Lincoln-Way East (2020, Miami OH commit) - "The Dominator" has 50-yard plus field goal range and his punting helped the Griffins defense flip field position all season long.

KR/PR: Antonio King, Bolingbrook (2020) - One of the state's most exciting players all season long for the Raiders and head coach John Ivlow.

