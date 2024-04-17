218 Sports announces 3-on-3 shootout basketball tournament

Apr. 16—BEMIDJI — 218 Sports will host a 3-on-3 shootout basketball tournament for grades 3-12 on Saturday, June 29, in the Bemidji High School gym.

The tournament promises to be an exciting opportunity for basketball enthusiasts, catering to both boys and girls. Teams are invited to participate, with each team comprising of three or four players, a release said.

Registration is now open and the entry fee per team is $120.

"We're thrilled to host this event and provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills while enjoying the spirit of competition," said Ryan Rude, 218 Sports tourism coordinator, in the release. "Our mission at 218 Sports is to bring people together through sports and activities, and this tournament aligns perfectly with that goal."

For those interested in registering a team or obtaining more information about the tournament, visit

218sportsinc.sportngin.com.

218 Sports is a nonprofit organization based in Bemidji that is dedicated to promoting community engagement through sports and activities.