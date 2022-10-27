It's been 21 years since Jets had this advantage over Patriots Week 8 or later originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets have not enjoyed much success against the New England Patriots over the last two decades.

And that's putting it kindly.

Since the world shifted into the new millennium, the Patriots have a 35-11 record against their AFC East rival, including a 12-game win streak entering Sunday's Week 8 game at MetLife Stadium.

Next Pats Podcast: Patriots legend says Mac Jones, not Bailey Zappe, should be THE GUY for Bill Belichick | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Could we see the tide beginning to turn in the Jets' favor?

The Jets are a half-game out of first place in the division with a 5-2 record. The Patriots sit at the bottom of the AFC East with a 3-4 record.

In fact, the Jets haven't played against the Patriots with a better record than New England in Week 8 or later since Week 12 of the 2001 season. The Jets were 7-3 and the Patriots were 6-5. It was Tom Brady's first win over the Jets in what became the Patriots' first Super Bowl-winning campaign.

This weekend also marks the first time the Patriots have sat in last place in the AFC East entering Week 8 or later since 2000. The division had five teams at the time -- the Indianapolis Colts moved to the AFC South in the 2002 realignment.

Despite the Patriots' recent struggles, oddsmakers still have them as betting favorites to beat the Jets on Sunday. New England is favored by 2.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line moved further in the Pats' favor when reports surfaced Wednesday that Mac Jones would start at quarterback.