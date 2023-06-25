21 things to know about the Angels' 25-1 win over the Rockies

The Angels' Hunter Renfroe follows the flight of his double that drove in three runs against Rockies in the third inning Saturday. The Angels went on to earn a record-setting 25-1 victory. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

If you didn’t know any better, it might have looked like the Angels played a football game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday.

The Angels scored so many runs — they beat the Rockies 25-1 — they found themselves in unique places in baseball’s record books.

Here are 21 (mostly fun) facts about the Angels’ game. The stats were compiled by MLB, Baseball Reference, Elias Sports Bureau and the Angels:

1.

The Angels set a new franchise record for most runs scored in a single game. The previous record of 24 runs scored in a game was set on Aug. 25, 1979, when the California Angels beat the Blue Jays in Toronto by a score of 24-2.

An outfield scoreboard displays the line score in the Angels' 25-1 win over the Colorado Rockies Saturday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

2.

The Angels also set a new franchise record for the most hits in a single game at 28. The previous record was 26 hits, which happened during a 20-2 win over the Red Sox in Boston on June 20, 1980.

3.

The Angels scored 23 runs through the first four innings. It was the third-most runs scored by a team between the first and fourth innings of a game in MLB history. The Chicago Cubs scored 25 runs against the Philadelphia Phillies through the first four innings of their game on Aug. 25, 1922 and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored 24 runs through the first four innings of their game against the Boston Beaneaters on June 6, 1894.

4.

Of the nine Angels starters in the lineup, eight logged multiple hits, runs and/or runs batted in. The one starter in the lineup that did not was two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who went one-for-seven with one run and one RBI.

5.

Hunter Renfroe, who scored three runs and had four RBI, was playing first base for just the fourth time in his major league career.

The Angels' David Fletcher follows through on a two-run single off Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson during the second inning Saturday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

6.

David Fletcher’s contract was selected by the big-league team ahead of Saturday’s game. He flew to Denver from Salt Lake City, where he was playing with the Angels’ triple A affiliate after being demoted in April. Fletcher, who started at shortstop, went four-for-six with one run scored, one home run and five RBI.

7.

Renfroe and Mickey Moniak both went five-for-five at the plate, which is just the fifth time two players on the same team had as many hits since 1901. The last pair to do so was Andy Dirks and Omar Infante of the Detroit Tigers, who both went five-for-five on Sept. 6, 2013. The first time two Angels players logged five hits in the same game was June 24, 1999 — or exactly 24 years ago.

8.

Moniak finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. If he had accomplished the feat, he would have hit for the cycle on the same day 32 years after Hall of Famer Dave Winfield, who hit for the cycle while playing for the Angels in 1991 and was the third player in Angels’ history to do so.

9.

The Angels scored 13 runs in the third inning, tying a franchise record for most runs scored in a single inning. There were two other times Angels teams have racked up 13 runs in one inning — in the seventh inning of the Angels’ 16-8 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 12, 1997, and in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 16-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sept. 14, 1978.

10.

During the past 50 seasons, including Saturday, a team has scored 13 or more runs in an inning of a regular-season game 20 times. (The Angels franchise owns three of those games.) The last team to score 13 runs in an inning? The Rockies, in the fifth inning of their 17-7 win over the San Francisco Giants on May 5, 2016.

Rockies relief pitcher Noah Davis sits in the dugout after the top of sixth inning Saturday. The Rockies lost to the Angels 25-1. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

11.

The 13 runs scored in the third also represented the Rockies’ worst inning in franchise history. The Rockies previously gave up 12 runs in the ninth inning of their 15-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sept. 12, 2004.

12.

The Angels played Saturday with an infielder they traded for on Friday. Former Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar went two-for-four with four runs scored and an RBI.

13.

The Angels traded for a Rockies’ infielder after their win, acquiring veteran infielder Mike Moustakas, who did not play in Saturday’s game. Manager Phil Nevin told reporters in Denver after the game that Moustakas adds to the Angels' depth, with his experience playing first, second and third bases throughout his career. Moustakas will be available in Sunday’s game.

14.

The Angels 24-run margin of victory over the Rockies represents the third-highest win total since 1900. On Aug. 22, 2007, the Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader by a score of 30-3, a 27-run difference. On June 8, 1950, the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Browns by a score of 29-4, a 25-run differential.

15.

The lineup of Taylor Ward, Ohtani, Mike Trout, Brandon Drury, Matt Thaiss, Renfroe, Escobar, Moniak and Fletcher was the Angels’ 73rd different lineup this season.

Mike Trout points up as he wears the Angels' home-run helmet after hitting a solo shot off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson in the third inning Saturday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

16.

The 21 runs the Angels scored between the third and fourth innings are tied for the most runs scored in two innings in MLB history. The Pirates accomplished the feat on June 6, 1894.

17.

Trout, Drury, Thaiss and Moniak all hit home runs in the third inning, which tied the Angels’ franchise record for most home runs hit in a single inning.

18.

Three of the five home runs the Angels hit on Saturday were back-to-back-to-back. Trout, Drury and Thaiss hit homers in the third inning. It was the second time this season that three Angels went back-to-back-to-back — the last time was April 23 against the Royals with Ward, Ohtani and Trout all hitting homers.

19.

The three-consecutive home runs hit by the Angels on Saturday also marked the second time in franchise history that two games of back-to-back-to-back home runs have been hit in the same season. The last time was during the 2000 season.

The Angels' Mike Trout jumps in the air and celebrates with on-deck batter Brandon Drury after Trout's solo home run against the Rockies Saturday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

20.

Moniak tied an Angels record with four extra-base hits in a single game. Moniak homered and hit three doubles. The last time an Angels player had four extra-base hits was on May 26, 2018, when Trout had four extra-base hits in a game against the Yankees in New York.

21.

The home run Trout hit was his 17th of the season, which put him in a four-way tie for fifth-most home runs in the American League this season. His .857 on-base-plus-slugging rate ranks seventh in the American League.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.