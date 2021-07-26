21 recent NFL first-round picks running out of chances heading into 2021 season

Pressure is a constant in the NFL. Whether you're an undrafted free agent trying to make a roster, an accomplished veteran who wants to avoid becoming a salary cap casualty, or maybe even Tom Brady – perpetually attempting to dispel your Round 6 draft status while continuing to outrun Father Time and win that unprecedented eighth Lombardi Trophy many already expect you'll bring home – the expectation to perform in the present is essentially unrelenting.

However, young first-round picks get more leeway than most, typically granted at least four years to justify their billing by the teams and personnel executives selecting them. Yet there are even growing exceptions to that rule, particularly as clubs become more willing to cut bait on underperforming Round 1 quarterbacks such as Dwayne Haskins, Josh Rosen and Paxton Lynch, none of whom reached even a third season with their original club. Players with issues off the field – think former Giants CB Deandre Baker or Titans OT Isaiah Wilson – shouldn't expect to be coddled, either, in the manner some of their predecessors were.

But failing to deliver on Sundays – regardless of your position or your demeanor – remains a cardinal sin teams can only overlook for so long. Here are 21 recent first-rounders who could feel the heat getting turned up in 2021:

After three years with the Jets, Sam Darnold is now the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold

He has far more security than most on this list, his new team choosing to pick up the fifth-year option on Darnold's rookie contract – meaning next year's $18.9 million salary is already guaranteed, a welcome wrinkle for players under the new collective bargaining agreement given the former rules offered teams an escape hatch from those lucrative option years. But if Darnold wants to reach the ridiculously profitable quarterback tax bracket following three mostly disappointing years with the Jets – probably more New York's fault than his own – he'll need to rather quickly turn the potential that made him the No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft into the production expected of the face of a franchise.

That should be a significantly easier lift with the help of All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey, WRs DJ Moore, Robby Anderson (a teammate of Darnold's with the Jets), promising second-rounder Terrace Marshall and highly regarded offensive coordinator Joe Brady. But if 2021 goes poorly, Darnold will still collect his hefty paychecks in 2022 ... but the Panthers – Carolina didn't surrender a first-rounder to the Jets to acquire him – will be right back in position to enlist his replacement after passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones during this year's draft.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Huge season for him as the Giants must decide afterward if he's worth that aforementioned fifth-year option, which would convey approximately $20 million to Jones (he'll take home about $3 million this year). But is he closer to predecessor Eli Manning, to whom Jones is often compared – the proclivity for turnovers has certainly been apt – or will his tenure resemble Darnold's with the crosstown Jets?

For the sixth overall pick in 2019, a slotting GM Dave Gettleman felt Jones was worthy of even if that was hardly a consensus, another average-at-best season could well signal Gettleman's ouster ... which would likely also mean the next regime would reset under center given the Giants have two first-round picks in 2022. But backed by a stout defense, the return of RB Saquon Barkley and new WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, Jones should have more than a fair shake this season at proving Gettleman.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

It sure seems like he's been victimized by unrealistic expectations. Maybe being a superstar at Alabama will do that, though it's hard to square how quickly it seems the major hip injury he suffered in November of 2019 while playing for the Crimson Tide has been forgotten. Even so, Tagovailoa was efficient if unspectacular while winning six of nine starts as a rookie in 2020, when he was the No. 5 draft pick (ahead of eventual offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert), while falling one win shy of the playoffs.

The Fins have continued to amass a strong roster around Tagovailoa, and third-year coach Brian Flores seems like a rising star in his own right. Yet with three first-round picks over the next two drafts, GM Chris Grier will have the wherewithal to replace Tagovailoa with another prospect, if not an established veteran – Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson? – if Tagovailoa squanders the support the organization has shown him so far.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) pushed aside his regular-season struggles and was one of Tampa Bay's heros during its Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

The No. 4 overall pick by Jacksonville in 2017, he was waived before the 2020 season despite three fairly productive years. Fournette quickly joined the Bucs and later led all players with 300 rushing yards in the postseason – which concluded with "Playoff Lenny" totaling 135 yards and a TD in Tampa's Super Bowl 55 takedown of the Chiefs. Yet that wasn't enough to prevent him from playing on another one-year deal in 2021, when he'll share the backfield with Ronald Jones II, Gio Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn – an arrangement that didn't suit Fournette well last year, when he ran for 367 yards in the regular season and was a healthy scratch in Week 14.

New England Patriots RB Sony Michel

It feels like he's been largely invisible since scoring the lone touchdown of the Pats' Super Bowl 53 win to cap his rookie season. Injuries and COVID-19 ruined the 2020 season for Michel, who seems to have slipped down the Pats' depth chart while having his fifth-year option declined. But a player who averaged nearly 70 yards from scrimmage per game in his first two seasons has time to resurrect himself.

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

The San Diego State product topped FBS with 2,248 rushing yards in 2017, leading Seattle to draft him 27th overall in 2018. However Penny has never been more than a backup in the NFL, one of only three players (excluding this year) drafted in the first round since 2017 to not start game, Wilson and Green Bay QB Jordan Love being the others. Penny suffered a major knee injury late in the 2019 season and only rushed for 34 yards last year, after which Seattle declined his option. Plenty to prove for a player who does boast a 5.1 yards per carry career average in his changeup role.

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry

He appears to be the latest wideout draft misfire for Bill Belichick, who's had his fair share and could have taken A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin or Deebo Samuel (among others) in 2019. Harry, who has 45 catches over two seasons, has requested a trade out of New England as he enters that crucial third year with the fifth-year option verdict on the other side of it.

A former Top 10 NFL draft pick of the Bengals, John Ross (15) is trying to re-establish himself as a deep threat in his first season with the Giants.

Giants WR John Ross

The man who ran a scouting combine record 4.22 40-yard dash and was selected ninth overall by Cincinnati in 2017 has done little since. Ross caught 51 balls in four seasons with the Bengals, injuries sidelining him for most of 2020, when he had two receptions in three appearances. It won't be easy to crack a deep Giants receiving corps, but Ross might be able to reaffirm his best attribute – as a deep threat – given he'll only need exploit man-to-man coverage ... assuming he makes the team.

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard

He didn't enter the 2017 draft with Kyle Pitts-level hype, but it wasn't necessarily far off, either. Yet Howard has barely tapped into his vast potential in the NFL – he maxed out at 34 catches in his two best seasons – though has been undermined by regime changes and inconsistent quarterback play. That was set to change last season, but he tore his Achilles in Week 4. Howard enters 2021 with another chance to play alongside Brady ... but he's unlikely to blow up statistically while sharing targets with fellow TEs Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, not to mention a fleet of capable wideouts.

Atlanta Falcons TE Hayden Hurst

The Ravens drafted him seven spots ahead of QB Lamar Jackson in 2018 but traded Hurst last year. He responded with career highs (56 catches for 571 yards and six TDs), but his fifth-year option was turned down after the Falcons snatched Pitts and his generational ability fourth overall. Still, Hurst will now play for a coach, Arthur Smith, who ran more double-tight formations than anyone else in the NFL while running Tennessee's offense in 2020 – almost certainly an ideal opportunity for Hurst to showcase himself for possible 2022 suitors.

Philadelphia Eagles LT Andre Dillard

Another guy heading into what's shaping up as a pivotal third season, Dillard played sparingly as a rookie in 2019 before missing all of last year – he was supposed to start at left tackle – with a torn biceps. Dillard is again projected to start this year, though it may be difficult to distinguish himself as a player worthy of the fifth-year option as he tries to adapt to a new coaching staff and a quarterback, Jalen Hurts, whom he's never played with.

Seahawks DE L.J. Collier

One of several head-scratching top picks Seattle has made in recent drafts, Collier started all 16 games in 2020 but has nevertheless been little more than a rotational player in his first two seasons, totaling a trio of sacks and seven QB hits. Good chance he reverts to a backup role this year, though perhaps he'll be better suited to sub packages.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell

Good luck finding anyone – aside from coach Jon Gruden and then-rookie GM Mike Mayock, of course – who thought Ferrell was worthy of the No. 4 overall pick in 2019. Ferrell has been solid if unspectacular to date but certainly not the kind of game changer who commands fifth-year option money, especially for a defense that's been this bad. He needs a big year under new coordinator Gus Bradley.

Los Angeles Chargers DT Jerry Tillery

The 28th pick in 2019, he has yet to distinguish himself despite playing more snaps than any other Bolts defensive lineman last season. Tillery needs to hope new coach Brandon Staley can unlock his talents the way he did for Rams players on last year's top-ranked defense.

New York Jets LB Jarrad Davis

It never worked out for the 21st pick of 2017 in Detroit, where he was ultimately demoted in 2020. Yet the Jets thought enough of Davis to give him a $5.5 million tryout in 2020, and new coach Robert Saleh's scheme should be far more conducive to leveraging his athleticism as he pairs with Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley.

Tennessee Titans LB Rashaan Evans

Similar to Davis, he might benefit from a change of scenery after failing to flourish in a defense rooted in Patriots principles – and Evans might get that opportunity next year after the Titans turned down his 2022 option. He has been durable, missing one game in three seasons, but hasn't picked off one pass or forced a fumble and rarely pressures quarterbacks.

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

A Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2018, he had all the makings of a linchpin. But injuries cost him 13 games over the next two seasons, and the arrival of ultra-talented LB Micah Parsons with this year's No. 12 pick likely sealed Vander Esch's fate in Dallas, which declined his 2022 option. It remains to be seen how much he'll see the field given the presence of Parsons and veteran Jaylon Smith, both three-down linebackers.

Minnesota Vikings CB Jeff Gladney

A first-rounder last year, he played nearly 1,000 snaps for a unit veteran coach Mike Zimmer assessed thusly: "This is a bad defense, worst one I've ever had." That doesn't all fall in Gladney, who struggled mightily, but his off-field issues do and threaten to make him another cautionary tale. He faces a potential indictment in the coming weeks amid allegations of felony domestic assault and missed an offseason he needed to refine his game. Of course, that could soon be the least of his worries.

Raiders S Johnathan Abram

He was taken 23 spots after Ferrell in 2019 and quickly made an impression as a fiery player and big hitter during his initial training camp. But a serious shoulder injury cost Abram all but one game of his rookie season, and poor play submarined his sophomore campaign. He was rated the worst qualifying safety in the league last year by the analytics site Pro Football Focus, largely for his deficiencies in coverage (passers had a 123.3 rating when targeting him). Las Vegas drafted three players this year who played safety in college, including highly regarded second-rounder Tre'von Moehrig. If Abram doesn't up his game, he might be looking for a new team and maybe a new position (linebacker?) in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers S Terrell Edmunds

He's started 43 times since being a bit of a surprise first-rounder (28th overall in 2018) and has been a solid, if unspectacular, component for what's almost certainly been the best defense in the NFL since Edmunds joined it. The Steelers declined his option, however Pittsburgh will likely soon be making major financial commitments to fellow S Minkah Fitzpatrick and All-Pro OLB T.J. Watt. If Edmunds can show he's more than steady – more splash plays would certainly help his case – he might still entice a new contract out of the Steelers, who are projected to have significant cap space in 2022. Otherwise, he's probably auditioning for his next employer.

Chargers S Derwin James

An All-Pro as a rookie in 2018, he's likely one of the league's premier safeties ... it's just hard to be sure given James has missed 27 of his past 32 games, a torn meniscus costing him the entirety of the 2020 season. The Bolts seem to have few doubts, already on the hook for James' $9.1 million option in 2022 and hoping Staley can exploit his vast array of talents while potentially using James all over the field. Still, a player who also had meniscus issues at Florida State that sidelined him for most of 2016 and missed a major chunk of 2019 for LA with a broken foot needs to reestablish himself.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL: 21 former first-round picks who are running out of chances