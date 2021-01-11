21 quarterbacks who could realistically start for Washington in 2021

If there’s one thing that the Washington Football Team absolutely needs to address this offseason, it’s finding an answer at the quarterback position. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they need to find their man for the next decade, but at the very least, Ron Rivera and his staff have to nail down someone with who they feel comfortable for at least the next 3-4 years.

There are several ways that they can do this: via the NFL Draft, NFL Free Agency, or a potential trade this offseason. Some routes are riskier than others, and some avenues have more options as well.

As we get set for the 2021 offseason to begin, here is a wide-ranging list of 21 players who have at the very least an outside chance of playing for Washington next season.

The Obvious: Taylor Heinicke

After his performance on Saturday night in the playoffs, anything seems possible...

The Obvious: Kyle Allen

Ron Rivera loves him. He knows the offense. Maybe he gets healthy and wins the QB competition?

The Obvious: Alex Smith

Assuming he doesn't retire and can keep his right leg healthy, why not? He was clearly the best QB Washington had in 2020.

The Longshot: Dak Prescott

A pipe-dream, but something incredibly fun to think about. The Cowboys of course have to let him walk in free-agency first, which isn't likely, but if they do...

Longshot: Deshaun Watson

An even bigger long-shot than Prescott, but potentially the biggest offseason move in Washington history. Houston would have to grant Watson his trade request, and then Watson would have to choose Washington over other enticing places.

Free Agency: Cam Newton

A long history with Ron Rivera. A free agent looking for a new home.

Free Agency: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Potentially the most exciting short-term solution? Would only work if Washington drafted a rookie QB to assume the Tua Tagovailoa role under Fitz-magic.

Free Agency: Phillip Rivers

A free agent looking for a team. There are worse options...I guess...

Free Agency: Jameis Winston

Maybe his LASIK surgery fixed everything? I don't really want to be the team to find out...

Via NFL Draft: Justin Fields

Going to take a trade-up in the draft, which makes it unlikely. Note that we didn't include Trevor Lawrence in that list, because there's no way that happens either.

Via NFL Draft: Zach Wilson

Maybe he falls to the teens? More likely going to need to trade up for Zach Wilson, though. Again, unlikely.

Via NFL Draft: Trey Lance

Todd McShay's first mock draft had Washington taking Lance at No. 19. I don't think he will be available by then, but I'm not Todd McShay...

Via NFL Draft: Mac Jones

Mac Jones will definitely be available for Washington in the first round. And maybe the second round. And maybe the third round, and... Maybe they look somewhere else.

Via NFL Draft: Ian Book

Definitely not a first-round player, but he could be worth a look somewhere in the early rounds of the draft.

Via Trade: Sam Darnold

As far as trade candidates go, Darnold is one of the more likely options. This is banking on the theory that all players get better once they escape the grasp of Adam Gase, though. Depends on what NYJ is asking for in return.

Via Trade: Matthew Stafford

Definitely the most enticing trade option. Immediately makes Washington a contender in the NFC.

Via Trade: Matt Ryan

Maybe not as attractive as Stafford, but Matt Ryan can still sling it. Washington immediately gets better with him under center.

Via Trade: Carson Wentz

He's likely to be traded somewhere, why not to Washington. Would he accept that trade? Would Washington accept him? Probably not, but crazier things have happened.

Via Trade: Marcus Mariota

A cheap trade that has quite a bit of upside. A more experienced version of Taylor Heinicke. (Has that sentence ever been said before to describe a player?)

Via Trade: Jimmy Garropolo

We don't quite know what Jimmy G is, but we don't quite know what he's not, either. Maybe he finds his ceiling after being traded to Washington?

Via Trade: Teddy Bridgewater

One of the least-likely candidates, but someone that would keep the strong connection between Carolina and Washington alive. The Panthers seem likely to move on from him this year, so he may need a new home.