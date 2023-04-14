21 prospects most likely to be available for Rams at No. 36 overall

Barring a trade back with their first pick, the Los Angeles Rams are slated to make their earliest selection in the draft since Sean McVay was hired in 2017. They haven’t drafted higher than 44th in the last five years, but in the 2023 draft, the Rams will make their top selection at No. 36 overall.

That will afford them a chance to pick up a quality prospect on the fringe of the first round, and there should be plenty of impact rookies available with the 36th pick. ESPN Analytics put together a Draft Predictor which ranks prospects based on their likelihood of being available at a specific spot.

For the Rams and the 36th pick, there are 15 players with a 50% chance or better to be available. That group includes a handful of pass rushers, four cornerbacks, four offensive linemen and others.

Here’s a look at who ESPN believes will be on the board when the Rams go on the clock in Round 2.

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott: 95%

Michigan CB D.J. Turner: 87%

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz: 86%

Georgia Tech DE Keion White: 86%

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann: 84%

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson: 83%

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt: 82%

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo: 73%

North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch: 73%

South Carolina CB Cam Smith: 72%

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes: 63%

Georgia TE Darnell Washington: 59%

Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison: 53%

Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore: 52%

Kansas State OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah: 50%

Michigan DT Mazi Smith: 49%

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee: 45%

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 43%

Iowa State OLB Will McDonald IV: 43%

Alabama DB Brian Branch: 38%

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker: 24%

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire