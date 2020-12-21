21 photos of Charlie Woods looking like Tiger Woods' mini-me on the golf course

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, played golf side-by-side at the PNC Championship this weekend. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tiger and Charlie Woods teamed up for the first time ever this weekend.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Read more: Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, will team up for a one-of-a-kind PGA Tour event with more than $1 million on the line

The golf legend and his 11-year-old son took on 20 other familial pairs at the 2020 PNC Championship.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

And even though the father-son duo didn't secure the Willie Park Trophy and the $1,085,000 purse awarded to the winners...

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Source: Golf Channel

...Tiger and Charlie impressed with -20 through two rounds, good for a seventh-place finish.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Read more: Tiger Woods and his son Charlie stole the show at the father-son PNC Championship, even though they finished 7th

The preteen further proved to be a chip off the ol' block with his beautiful swing and fist-pump celebration.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Read more: Charlie Woods unleashed a Tiger fist-pump after rolling in an impressive birdie putt

And Charlie clearly inherited Tiger's clutch gene, as he hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup then sank the putt for the first eagle of the tournament.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Read more: Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, hits stunning shot to set father-son duo up for first eagle of PNC Championship

But perhaps more remarkable than their play...

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

...was their uncanny resemblance throughout the weekend.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

From their similar stances...

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

...to their near-identical approaches...

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

...it was impossible to miss the likeness between father and son.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Charlie was practically Tiger's mini-me.

Story continues

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

They even walked in stride from hole to hole.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Like, consistently.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The whole time.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Seriously!

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

And catching the tandem with their hands on hips and legs crossed while leaning on their putters was par for the course.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Here they are, on the green of the 14th hole, looking like twins.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If Charlie keeps following his father's lead, he's sure to have a bright future in the sport.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

And even now, Tiger looks like the world's proudest dad.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Now check out what Tiger's life looks like away from the links:

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Read the original article on Insider