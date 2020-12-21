21 photos of Charlie Woods looking like Tiger Woods' mini-me on the golf course

Meredith Cash
·3 min read
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, played golf side-by-side at the PNC Championship this weekend. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tiger and Charlie Woods teamed up for the first time ever this weekend.

Tiger and Charlie Woods
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Read more: Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, will team up for a one-of-a-kind PGA Tour event with more than $1 million on the line

The golf legend and his 11-year-old son took on 20 other familial pairs at the 2020 PNC Championship.

charlie woods tiger woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

And even though the father-son duo didn't secure the Willie Park Trophy and the $1,085,000 purse awarded to the winners...

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Source: Golf Channel

...Tiger and Charlie impressed with -20 through two rounds, good for a seventh-place finish.

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Read more: Tiger Woods and his son Charlie stole the show at the father-son PNC Championship, even though they finished 7th

The preteen further proved to be a chip off the ol' block with his beautiful swing and fist-pump celebration.

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Read more: Charlie Woods unleashed a Tiger fist-pump after rolling in an impressive birdie putt

And Charlie clearly inherited Tiger's clutch gene, as he hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup then sank the putt for the first eagle of the tournament.

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Read more: Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, hits stunning shot to set father-son duo up for first eagle of PNC Championship

But perhaps more remarkable than their play...

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

...was their uncanny resemblance throughout the weekend.

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

From their similar stances...

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

...to their near-identical approaches...

tiger woods charlie woods
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

...it was impossible to miss the likeness between father and son.

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Charlie was practically Tiger's mini-me.

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

They even walked in stride from hole to hole.

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Like, consistently.

tiger woods charlie woods
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The whole time.

tiger woods charlie woods
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Seriously!

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

And catching the tandem with their hands on hips and legs crossed while leaning on their putters was par for the course.

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Here they are, on the green of the 14th hole, looking like twins.

tiger woods charlie woods
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If Charlie keeps following his father's lead, he's sure to have a bright future in the sport.

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

And even now, Tiger looks like the world's proudest dad.

tiger woods charlie woods
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Now check out what Tiger's life looks like away from the links:

tiger woods
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Here's how Tiger Woods spends his millions and lives his life off of the golf course

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories