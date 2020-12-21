21 photos of Charlie Woods looking like Tiger Woods' mini-me on the golf course
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, played golf side-by-side at the PNC Championship this weekend.
Charlie enjoyed a number of exceptional moments on the course, including hitting for eagle on the third hole.
The father-son duo finished the charity event in seventh place with -20 through two rounds, but the similar mannerisms between the 11-year-old and his golf legend dad stole the show.
Check out 21 photos of Charlie looking like Tiger's mini-me throughout the weekend below:
Tiger and Charlie Woods teamed up for the first time ever this weekend.
The golf legend and his 11-year-old son took on 20 other familial pairs at the 2020 PNC Championship.
And even though the father-son duo didn't secure the Willie Park Trophy and the $1,085,000 purse awarded to the winners...
...Tiger and Charlie impressed with -20 through two rounds, good for a seventh-place finish.
The preteen further proved to be a chip off the ol' block with his beautiful swing and fist-pump celebration.
And Charlie clearly inherited Tiger's clutch gene, as he hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup then sank the putt for the first eagle of the tournament.
But perhaps more remarkable than their play...
...was their uncanny resemblance throughout the weekend.
From their similar stances...
...to their near-identical approaches...
...it was impossible to miss the likeness between father and son.
Charlie was practically Tiger's mini-me.
They even walked in stride from hole to hole.
Like, consistently.
The whole time.
Seriously!
And catching the tandem with their hands on hips and legs crossed while leaning on their putters was par for the course.
Here they are, on the green of the 14th hole, looking like twins.
If Charlie keeps following his father's lead, he's sure to have a bright future in the sport.
And even now, Tiger looks like the world's proudest dad.
