21-year-old Real Madrid star publicly asks for Nacho Fernandez’s soon-to-be-vacated jersey number

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Nacho Fernandez would be leaving Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract – thus ending his 23-year association with the club. The veteran defender rejected a 12-month extension in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia, where he will join newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.

Nacho’s departure means that an important jersey number will be vacant for next season: 6. However, it appears that it already has an intended recipient, as is the case with Toni Kroos’ number eight, which will be going to Federico Valverde.

In a statement following Nacho’s confirmed departure, Eduardo Camavinga paid tribute to his teammate of the last three years. He also cheekily asked for “help” from the 34-year-old, seemingly hinting at the fact that he wants to wear the number six.

“This man has only one club, my captain and a role model for all. A pleasure to have played alongside you. Wishing you the best for the future to you and your family.

“Can you help me now?”

The expectation is that Camavinga will indeed be Real Madrid’s new number six, thus amplifying the faith that is being shown in him by club officials. Nacho’s former number will be in safe hands.