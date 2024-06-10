21 year old Chelsea star is “open to a move” – but there’s no way Blues are selling defensive gem

After something of a sleepy Monday some interesting rumours are developing from the direction of TeamTalk.

The site are reporting that Bayern Munich are the latest team to show an interest in Levi Colwill, the Chelsea defender who has impressed since coming through the academy at Cobham. He made 32 appearances this season despite some injuries, and looked really impressive.

They say that Munich are prepared to “throw their hat into the ring” with other “top European sides” in expressing “interest in the 21 year old.”

They claim to know Colwill is “open to a move,” despite only just having started establishing himself in this Chelsea team. Bayern have just appointed Vincent Kompany and are looking to get things back on track after a tough couple of years. But the idea of them persuading Chelsea to sell Colwill just seems far fetched – especially given the amount they’ve already spent in the last few years on central defenders.

Levi Colwill carrying the ball forward for Chelsea.

An unlikely move all round

To us, there is no “difficult decision” for Maresca. Colwill is one of the most talented young defenders in the country, if not the world, and Chelsea have to keep hold of him no matter what.

We wrote just today that the left footed centre back is going to be a great fit for Maresca because of his ability to “invert” into midfield when his team have the ball, and there’s just no way Chelsea are even considering selling him at the moment.

This is the sort of rumour we see crop up regularly – we remember similar stories with Colwill and Liverpool a year ago – but we don’t need to pay any attention. We’re convinced Colwill is not only going to be a Chelsea player next season, he’s going to be an important one.