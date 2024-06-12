21-year-old Athletic Club winger now prefers Barcelona – report

For FC Barcelona, there are a few priority targets heading into the summer. The Catalan giants wanted to reinforce their pivot position first and foremost, and for good reason. However, that is not the only position that Barcelona was hoping to reinforce this summer.

Another position that Barcelona wishes to add additional outlets to is the left-wing position. At the moment, the Catalan club believes the options in that position greatly limit the team, and the arrival of a difference-making left-winger could completely revamp the team and add a whole new dimension to it.

For this specific reason, Barcelona have decided to target Nico Williams. Currently a winger for Athletic Club and the Spanish National team, the 21-year-old winger is a player who combines pace with exceptional danger in the opponent’s box. Moreover, it seems that Barça’s interest is reciprocated from the side of the winger.

According to SPORT, Nico Williams would like to continue in Spain and Barcelona is seen as his best option. He has already rejected and denied other proposals from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and elsewhere. Essentially, the player is now waiting for Barcelona to make a move as he is aware of their interest.

However, especially with Barça, complications are involved when it comes to a potential transfer. The Catalan club simply cannot match the economic offers of other clubs that may be interested in the player, and as for the €50 million release clause, Barcelona may have issues matching that as well.

To even consider reaching that figure, Barcelona would need to reach the 1:1 rule again, as well as potentially make some important sales. Nico Williams, reportedly, understands the fragile nature of Barça’s finances. However, that is exactly why there exists a certain skepticism about Barcelona providing an offer this summer.

Yet, Nico Williams may be willing to wait for Barcelona specifically. His future for this summer will likely be resolved by July, especially with the Euros coming up soon. With Kylian Mbappe set to go to Real Madrid, it would appear that Barcelona is the Spanish winger’s best bet to join a competitive side in La Liga.