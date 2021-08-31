21 NFL quarterbacks who have played with multiple teams in the same division

Starting over in the same place, sort of

Jameis Winston has been named starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. That means he will have started for two NFC South teams, previously have been the top gun for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who are the other 20 quarterbacks to set up under center (during the regular season) for more than one team in the same division?

Ryan Fitzpatrick

When you have played for as many teams as Ryan Fitzpatrick has, it's no surprise he is on the list. The Harvard guy has been the signal-caller for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. He's only missing the New England Patriots to complete a superfecta. You can also throw in the AFC South with time spent in Tennessee and Houston.

Steve Beuerlein

Steve Beuerlein found his way to quarterback at about a half-dozen teams. Two were the Los Angeles Raiders and Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

Jeff Blake

Jeff Blake had a long NFL career (with not too many huge memories). He did make one Pro Bowl as QB for the Cincinnati Bengals. Add in the Baltimore Ravens, and you have an AFC North exacta.

Chris Chandler

Chris Chandler actually played quarterback for two teams in two different divisions. The journeyman was a Phoenix Cardinal, as well as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Atlanta Falcon. He bounced around to other teams, too.

Kerry Collins

Kerry Collins played for the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

Steve DeBerg

Another QB to achieve a double-double—apologies to In-N-Out Burger—was the wily veteran Steve DeBerg. He was a Denver Bronco and Kansas City Chief, as well as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Atlanta Falcon.

Ty Detmer

Ty Detmer won a Heisman Trophy at BYU, but that didn't assure him a home with NFL teams for the long run. He spent time with six teams, including the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer saw the best and worst of the AFC North, playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Jeff George

Once regarded as a can't-miss prospect on the way to becoming a superstar, Jeff George turned into one of the ultimate journeymen. He played for the Minnesota Vikings and signed with the Chicago Bears in 2004 but never saw the field in an NFL game for them.

Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles. Among his stops were Houston and Indianapolis in the AFC South, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland in the AFC North, and Arizona and San Francisco in the NFC West. The Steelers (2012) are the only team Hoyer signed with that did not play him.

Brad Johnson

Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, but he also played for Washington and Dallas in the NFC East.

Josh Johnson

Hard to believe how many teams Josh Johnson has spent time with during his career. He was a Brown, Bengal, Raven, Jet, Bill, Texan, Colt, and a Buccaneer. Of course, signing with a team doesn't mean Johnson actually saw the field for it. But he did get in one game with Cleveland in 2012 and two games with AFC North foes Cincinnati in 2013.

Josh McCown

Another veteran who managed to find jobs anywhere and everywhere. Josh McCown was a Miami Dolphin and New York Jet, Arizona Cardinal and San Francisco 49er, Detroit Lion and Chicago Bear, Carolina Panther, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer. There may be more in this odyssey.

Jim McMahon

Jim McMahon won a Super Bowl as a Chicago Bear and got a ring as a Green Bay Packer. He also spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings, an NFC North triple.

Kyle Orton

Kyle Orton was a Chief and a Bronco among his five stops.

J.T. O'Sullivan

A name not many will remember but he played all over the place. O'Sullivan was a Packer, Bear, Viking, and Lion. (He also was a Saint and Panther.)

Vinny Testaverde

Another Heisman winner who spent a lot of time in different places. Vinny Testaverde was a Jet and Patriot, Brown and Raven, and Buccaneer and Panther.

Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel has made all of five starts in a career that began in 2010. He has, though, played for the Lions and Bears. He currently is a Charger -- for now, at least -- so you can tack that on to the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Blaine Gabbert

The former first-rounder from Missouri is another double-double, having spent time with Jacksonville and Tennessee as well as San Francisco and Arizona.

Colt McCoy

Former Texas star Colt McCoy has been with the New York Giants and Washington in the NFC East.

Bonus QB: Kevin Glenn

Does it count if you played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, BC Lions, and Edmonton team in the CFL? If so, Kevin Glenn hits the superfecta. (Thanks to Americanfootballdatabase.com for much of the history.) MORE FROM LIST WIRE: What's next for Cam Newton? Crystal football NFL predictions: Win-loss records for all 32 teams in 2021.

