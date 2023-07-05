These 21 Lions players will be unrestricted free agents after 2023

There are always roster changes around the NFL. The Detroit Lions are no different. The team today is not the same team that will end the season. Going beyond that, almost a quarter of the Lions current 90-man roster is slated to become unrestricted free agents after the upcoming season.

Not all of these players figure to make the final 53-man roster, but all are on the Lions roster as of July 4th. A handful listed here, including the first five on the list, have contracts that void automatically even though there are technically additional years, a technicality done for salary cap purposes.

Here are the 21 current Lions who will be unrestricted free agents following the 2023 NFL season, listed in order of 2022 compensation.

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EDGE Charles Harris

WR Marvin Jones

WR Josh Reynolds

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

CB Will Harris

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 24: Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions reacts during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

WR Kalif Raymond

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Romeo Okwara

FB Jason Cabinda

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 18: Jason Cabinda #45 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

QB Nate Sudfeld

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) practices during OTA at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

LS Jake McQuade

Lions punter Jack Fox, left, talks to long snapper Jake McQuaide after practice during minicamp at in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

OT Matt Nelson

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson shifts into position for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Ford Field, Sept. 11, 2022.

Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

EDGE Julian Okwara

K Michael Badgley

OG Jonah Jackson

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) warms up during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

OL Germain Ifedi

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DL Christian Covington

OL Ross Pierschbacher

Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66) during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

OL Logan Stenberg

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) blocks during a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire