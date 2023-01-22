21 former Saints players competing in this weekend’s playoff games
A list of 21 former New Orleans Saints players are competing in this weekend’s playoff games, with many former members of the black and gold suiting up against each other on their new squads. Every team to reach the divisional round has at least one former Saints player on their roster, but none more than the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, who each have four of them. Here’s how each remaining playoff team stacks up:
Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles – 4
Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers – 3
Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants – 2
Dallas Cowboys – 1
Let’s break it down further by each individual player with ties to the Saints:
Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals LB Joe Bachie
Sam Greene-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Cincinnati Bengals S Vonn Bell
AP Photo/Emilee Chinn
Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills LB A.J. Klein
AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills WR Jake Kumerow (injured reserve)
AP Photo/Butch Dill
San Francisco 49ers DT T.Y. McGill
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers CB Janoris Jenkins (practice squad)
Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers WR Willie Snead IV (practice squad)
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Dallas Cowboys K Brett Maher
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles QB Ian Book
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott
AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles C Cameron Tom (practice squad)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
New York Giants DL Henry Mondeaux
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants TE Nick Vannett
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs FB Michael Burton
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn
Kansas City Chiefs C Austin Reiter
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Taco Charlton (practice squad)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports