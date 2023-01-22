21 former Saints players competing in this weekend’s playoff games

A list of 21 former New Orleans Saints players are competing in this weekend’s playoff games, with many former members of the black and gold suiting up against each other on their new squads. Every team to reach the divisional round has at least one former Saints player on their roster, but none more than the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, who each have four of them. Here’s how each remaining playoff team stacks up:

Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles – 4

Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers – 3

Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants – 2

Dallas Cowboys – 1

Let’s break it down further by each individual player with ties to the Saints:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple

Cincinnati Bengals LB Joe Bachie

Cincinnati Bengals S Vonn Bell

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Buffalo Bills LB A.J. Klein

Buffalo Bills WR Jake Kumerow (injured reserve)

San Francisco 49ers DT T.Y. McGill

San Francisco 49ers CB Janoris Jenkins (practice squad)

San Francisco 49ers WR Willie Snead IV (practice squad)

Dallas Cowboys K Brett Maher

Philadelphia Eagles QB Ian Book

Philadelphia Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott

Philadelphia Eagles C Cameron Tom (practice squad)

New York Giants DL Henry Mondeaux

New York Giants TE Nick Vannett

Kansas City Chiefs FB Michael Burton

Kansas City Chiefs C Austin Reiter

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Taco Charlton (practice squad)

