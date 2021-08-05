21 Delicious Pasta Dishes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
- 1/21
Roasted Eggplant Pasta
- 2/21
Creamy Bruschetta Pasta
- 3/21
Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables
- 4/21
Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes
- 5/21
Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp
- 6/21
One-Pot Lemon Asparagus Pasta with Shrimp
- 7/21
Baked Tomato & Feta Pasta
- 8/21
Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce
- 9/21
Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles
- 10/21
Baked Tomato, Mushroom & Goat Cheese Pasta
- 11/21
3-Ingredient Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes & Basil
- 12/21
One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta
- 13/21
Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese
- 14/21
Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta
- 15/21
Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta
- 16/21
Lobster Ravioli
- 17/21
Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
- 18/21
One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta
- 19/21
Lemon-Pepper Linguine with Squash
- 20/21
Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta
- 21/21
Shrimp Scampi
Juicy tomatoes, fresh basil and other herbs and veggies flavor these tasty pasta dishes that you'll return to again and again. Creamy sauces, tender baked noodles and stuffed raviolis are all on the table, so there's something for everyone. Recipes like our Roasted Eggplant Pasta and Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles are healthy dishes that will soon become your favorite summer dinners.