21 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 21

We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 21 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.

In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.

Below are some notable stats with the No. 21.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

21 INTs thrown

25 Dec 1995: Quarterback Dave Krieg of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game, 37-13.

Four quarterbacks finished their time with the Cardinals having thrown 21 interceptions.

They were Dave Krieg, Sam Etcheverry, Phil Sarboe and Ronnie Cahill.

21 receiving touchdowns

14 Oct 1990: Wide receiver Ricky Proehl of the Phoenix Cardinals attempts to break the tackle of Dallas Cowboys defensive back James Washington during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals won the game, 20-3.

Ricky Proehl had 21 touchdown catches between 1990-1994.

21 field goals

Pat Harder made 21 field goals (on 41 attempts) between 1946-1950.

21 interceptions

Two players in Cardinals history picked off 21 passes.

Jerry Davis did it between 1948-1951, while Ray Ramsey did it from 1950-1953.

21 tackles for loss

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive lineman Zach Allen had 21 tackles for loss from 2019-2022.

21 TD passes in a season

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Johnson threw 21 touchdown passes in 1964.

21 field goals in 2016

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Catanzaro made 21 field goals in 2016.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire