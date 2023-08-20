21 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 21
We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 21 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.
It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.
In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.
Below are some notable stats with the No. 21.
21 INTs thrown
Four quarterbacks finished their time with the Cardinals having thrown 21 interceptions.
They were Dave Krieg, Sam Etcheverry, Phil Sarboe and Ronnie Cahill.
21 receiving touchdowns
Ricky Proehl had 21 touchdown catches between 1990-1994.
21 field goals
Pat Harder made 21 field goals (on 41 attempts) between 1946-1950.
21 interceptions
Two players in Cardinals history picked off 21 passes.
Jerry Davis did it between 1948-1951, while Ray Ramsey did it from 1950-1953.
21 tackles for loss
Defensive lineman Zach Allen had 21 tackles for loss from 2019-2022.
21 TD passes in a season
Charley Johnson threw 21 touchdown passes in 1964.
21 field goals in 2016
Chandler Catanzaro made 21 field goals in 2016.