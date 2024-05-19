21,000 run through San Francisco for Bay to Breakers

People run in San Franciscos Bay to Breakers. May 19, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO - The 113th Bay to Breakers took place on Sunday, where more than 20,000 runners pounded the pavement from Main and Howard Streets near the Embarcadero, all the way through Golden Gate Park, and finally crossing the finish line at Ocean Beach.

Billed as a 12K fun run, organizers say it’s more about the journey than the finish line.

"Definitely a bucket list item for folks all around the world," organizer Kyle Myer told Mornings On 2.

As the legend goes, the race started back in 1912 as a way to bring the community back together after the Great Earthquake of 1906 devastated the city.

"As San Francisco evolves, there’s always something to make Bay to Breakers relevant," said another organizer,Crystian Kumnick, who is in his second year with the race and watching attendance numbers climb.

Plus, the costumes and fun traditions help represent the spirit of San Francisco.

"It’s the best thing about San Francisco. Everyone is here to have a good time, everyone has fun. It is honestly my favorite day of the year because everyone can just be yourself, have fun and go out, everyone is in on it too, said runner Andrew Matejka. "It’s a great way to celebrate what makes San Francisco amazing, all the different people that find their way here. I didn’t grow up here, I live here now. I love it."

This year they saw about 3,000 more runners than last year, as post-pandemic numbers continue to rebound. And athletes come from all 50 states and 20 different countries.

"There’s nothing else like it - naked people, costumes, all the great things," said runner Christine O’connell.

"I think there’s a lot of runners out there, but there’s also a lot of people that like to enjoy a party a festival," Kumnick told KTVU.

"Beyond the runners and the people who like to party, some people like to dress up. So, there’s a little something for everyone at this event."

One of the most creative costumes was a group dressed up as the Painted Ladies.

The group made the mini-houses out of cardboard boxes and PVC pipes to represent some of the most famous homes in The City.

"We’re structural engineers, so we wanted to build a structure and what’s better than the Painted Ladies?" asked runner Megan Vandervort rhetorically.

People run in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers. May 19, 2024

People run in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers. May 19, 2024

People run in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers. May 19, 2024

People run in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers. May 19, 2024

People run in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers. May 19, 2024