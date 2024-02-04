20th-ranked Florida Atlantic wins seventh straight with 102-70 blowout of Tulsa

FAU sophomore guard Nick Boyd drives down the court Saturday night during the Owls' 102-70 victory against Tulsa in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON — No. 20 Florida Atlantic picked up its seventh-straight win, downing Tulsa 102-70 on Saturday night.

The Owls (18-4, 8-1) used a big run in the middle of the first half to build a 40-27 halftime lead, and led the entirety of the second half on their way to a blowout.

The Golden Hurricane (12-9, 3-6) never got back up from FAU’s first-half haymaker. Most of the second half saw frustration fouls and stagnant offense from the visitors.

The Owls scored 46 of their 62 second-half points either in the paint or from the free-throw line. In the final 20 minutes, Tulsa committed 14 fouls (including two flagrant one fouls) and watched as FAU went 22-of-24 from the line.

“I thought our effort and aggressiveness going after the offensive rebounds forced them to maybe play a little bit out of frustration,” said FAU head coach Dusty May. “If we weren’t crashing and playing physical as well, that probably wouldn’t have happened. But I thought our guys played with a lot of purpose tonight.”

Johnell Davis tallied a team-high 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and two assists. Vlad Goldin got things going early for the Owls, and finished with 18 points.

FAU travels to Birmingham, Ala., Thursday for a game at UAB.

Here are three takeaways from FAU’s stout win over Tulsa.

Goldin made waves early with dominant start inside

The first half quickly became a slugfest with both squads trading blows early. As the Owls struggled to get the long-ball going, Goldin made his presence felt down low.

Goldin posted the first six FAU points, including back-to-back thunderous dunks in the first two minutes. He had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting by the eight-minute mark, including a third dunk over contact and a block that sparked a 19-1 FAU run and gave the Owls some much needed breathing room.

Goldin tallied 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting by the end of the first half, and provided a solid defensive presence that gave Tulsa issues. His hot start down low opened up a lot of good paint looks in the second half, which the Owls converted at a high clip. As a team, FAU went 11-of-14 on layups and 7-of-10 on dunk attempts.

“I thought Vlad looked as healthy as he has since before Christmas,” May said. “When you look at our defensive metrics before and after the Arizona game, it’s two completely different teams and the only difference was Vlad was a little bit banged up. We probably should’ve held him for a couple of games, but he adds too much value to our team. We couldn’t afford it.”

First-half defense created much-needed separation

Despite a strong start inside for FAU, neither team led by more than one score for the first 12 minutes. But the Owls put on a defensive clinic at the eight-minute mark that paved the way for their big run.

Tulsa went 2-of-15 from behind the arc in the first half, with the two triples coming 18 minutes apart. The Owls guards did a good job of staying home on shooters while Goldin and Tre Carroll handled the paint. The swarming effort resulted in a five minute-stretch without a Golden Hurricane field goal, and the Owls took advantage.

Davis’ pair of triples highlighted the easy looks that came from the defensive performance. As Tulsa went 1-of-9 from the floor, FAU went 6-of-9. Tulsa finished the loss just 4-of-28 from behind the arc and 26-of-70 from the field.

“I thought we just did a really nice job at the point of attack, stopping the ball, having gaps and intensity off the ball,” May said. “And probably human nature kicked in, we had a nice lead, and you lose your defensive edge … but anyone that's ever played basketball knows that when those shots are going in, you have better energy. It’s why you play, scoring is fun.”

Balanced scoring output from the starting five

All five Owl starters cracked double-digit scoring. Besides Davis and Goldin, Alijah Martin added 18 points with nine rebounds.

Nick Boyd stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block while going 3-of-6 from behind the arc. Bryan Greenlee tacked on 11 points on 3-of-6 three-point shooting.

Carroll was invaluable in his 14 minutes off the bench. He carried over Goldin’s strong defensive effort, and added nine points with five rebounds.

