£20m Tammy Abraham a no-brainer transfer for Chelsea

Matt Law’s piece in the Daily Telegraph today is all about Tammy Abraham.

After an injury hit season at Roma, the striker is lining up a return to the Premier League. The Italian side are apparently “braced for bids” from Premier League teams, with West Ham, Tottenham and Aston Villa all being linked.

As ever there is a shortage of strikers in the market, and teams are seriously restricted in what they can pay this summer. Abraham has a proven scoring record in England, and has just two years left on his Roma contract, making him an increasingly affordable option.

There is an element of risk, as he’s not played much post-serious knee injury, but at a low enough price we’re sure teams are willing to take a gamble. What would be interesting would be if Roma sold Abraham to a Premier League team and then used the money to buy Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring for Roma.

A no brainer for Chelsea at £20m

Chelsea are not mentioned by Law in this piece, but what is mentioned is a supposed £20m asking price.

If that’s true, Chelsea should be all over this. We’ve spent more than that on players like Robert Sanchez and countless punts from South America. A home grown goalscorer for that money is a no brainer, and he could be a great backup to Nicolas Jackson.

Given Aston Villa are apparently asking €40m for Jhon Duran, and there are precious few alternatives out there, this is definitely a move Chelsea should be considering.

They never should have sold Abraham in the first place, but that was under the old ownership, and these sporting directors can undo the mistake of their predecessors and get the reliable goalscorer back to Stamford Bridge where he belongs.