£20m-rated Liverpool youngster targeted by RB Leipzig for permanent transfer

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are readying a move for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City.

The England midfielder progressed through Liverpool's youth system before breaking into the first team at Anfield, making nine appearances under Jurgen Klopp, two of which came in the Champions League.

He swapped Liverpool's colours for those of Hull City last season, making 41 appearances for the Championship side that finished seventh and just missed out on the play-offs.

Morton's talent is highly valued in England's second division and he has attracted more attention from clubs similar to Hull as well as the likes of RB Leipzig, according to The Times.

The Bundesliga side are keen to offer the 21-year-old a permanent deal and view him as an important signing as they look to compete at the top of Germany's top flight and continue their mission to develop young talent.

Morton has made almost 100 senior appearances in his career and a move to the Bundesliga would allow him to escape the Championship after playing two seasons in the league for Hull and Blackburn Rovers.

Morton has also impressed on the international stage, making three appearances for England Under-21s and scoring in their European qualifier against Northern Ireland in November.

The midfielder, however, is set to return to Anfield in time for pre-season after signing a long-term contract with Liverpool 18 months ago. His future may lie in the hands of new Reds boss Arne Slot, who is yet to reveal his plans for the talented youngster.

It is thought the club value Morton at around £20m and may demand a high fee if they are to let him bid farewell to his boyhood club for good.

Liverpool's pre-season training is due to begin at the start of July as Slot looks prepares for his first year in charge on Merseyside.