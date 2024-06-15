£20m-rated Arsenal winger 'wants to assess' transfer options

Reiss Nelson has told Arsenal that he wants to consider his options this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old's played just 256 minutes of Premier League football last season, starting just once, and faces stiff competition for places in an Arsenal side that narrowly missed out on the title for the second season in a row.

Nelson signed a new three-year to remain with Arsenal last summer, with the option of a further 12 months, after impressing in cameo substitute appearances during the 2022/23 season.

But The Athletic report that the Hale End academy graduate is now willing to consider a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium, having been subject to offers in January.

Arsenal turned down those approaches down, owing to their Premier League and Champions League commitments, but it appears they will not stand in Nelson's way this summer if an interested party is to meet their £20m valuation.

Premier League quartet Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are named as potential suitors for Nelson, who has played 89 games for Arsenal in all competitions after making his first-team breakthrough during the 2017/18 season.

Nelson has previously spent two seasons out on loan, starring at Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim before a less successful with Dutch giants Feyenoord, who were managed by incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot at the time.

Arsenal's other natural wide options include Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Gabriel Jesus has also been used as a winger thanks to the form of the rejuvenated Kai Havertz, who scored for Germany on Friday night in their 5-1 win over Scotland in the first game of Euro 2024.