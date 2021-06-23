209 or 187? After Nate Diaz criticizes, Kamaru Usman fires back

If he fights the 209’s most prominent representative inside the cage, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman thinks he’ll have a “187” on his hands.

That’s what Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) told Nate Diaz on Tuesday.

“187” is seemingly a reference to an often-used police code for murder.

The spat between the two welterweight fighters transpired on Twitter and began when Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) issued a tweet that criticized Usman for his upcoming rematch against Colby Covington, a fighter who the 170-pound titleholder already defeated once.

Diaz starts things

"Who dis guy fighting next?" Diaz wrote above a picture of Usman. "Someone he already koed" https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1407422443711463426?s=20

Usman claps back

Usman promptly responded with a tweet of his own. He dropped the "187" line and encouraged Diaz to call UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell if he wants to scrap. "I see you 209," Usman wrote. "If you really want this 187 then call your boy Hunter (Campbell)" https://twitter.com/USMAN84kg/status/1407471567781703681?s=20

Diaz keeps the bickering alive

Moments later, Diaz returned with a picture of Covington bloodied and beaten from the first Usman fight. While the image displayed Covington in a negative light, the caption was seemingly directed at Usman. "Ur locked down you do what ur told to do like a good champion," Diaz wrote. https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1407480067895140352?s=20

Usman turns Diaz's insult against him

Usman used Diaz's own insult against him and proudly owned the word "champion" that Diaz had slung his way. "Key word “CHAMPION” lol," Usman wrote. All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter" https://twitter.com/USMAN84kg/status/1407492456543817729?s=20 Diaz, 36, most recently competed June 10 at UFC 263 when he lost a five-round unanimous decision to welterweight contender Leon Edwards. The defeat was his third in four fights. After the loss, Diaz, whose activity has been inconsistent in recent years, revealed at a post-fight news conference that he looks to return to action as quickly as possible. Usman, 34, does not currently have an official date for his rematch against Covington. The Nigeria-born fighter has successfully defended his title four times since he won it against Tyron Woodley in March 2019.

Diaz takes the high road

Following Usman's response, Diaz pivoted and sent some respect to the champion. "Your doing great champ I wasn’t trying to disrespect," Diaz wrote. "Have a good fight with one of those poor guys you beat up" https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1407497269759266818?s=20

