2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia set to host after Australia does not bid

Lionel Messi's Argentina are the current world champions

Saudi Arabia is set to host the men's 2034 World Cup after Australia decided against bidding to stage the tournament.

Football Australia confirmed its decision only hours before Fifa's deadline for declarations of interest on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is the only other nation to bid.

"We have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition," read a statement from Football Australia.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the 2030 tournament, with matches also in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Fifa had said the 2034 World Cup would be held in Asia or Oceania, and an Australian bid was regarded as the only potential challenger to Saudi Arabia, which announced its intention to bid shortly after Fifa's decision.

Despite receiving support from the Asian Football Confederation, Saudi Arabia would likely be viewed as a controversial host nation given concerns over its human rights record.

Qatar's hosting of the 2022 tournament drew criticism because of its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

The 2034 World Cup would almost certainly be held in the winter - as with last year's tournament in Qatar - because of extreme heat in the summer.

Saudi Arabia has hosted several major sporting events since 2018, involving football, Formula 1, golf and boxing.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Saudi Arabia's sports minister, said the World Cup bid "constitutes an important and natural step in our journey as a country passionate about football".

Saudi Arabia has been accused of investing in sport and using high-profile events to improve its international reputation, a process known as sportswashing.

Last month Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: "If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we'll continue doing sportswashing."