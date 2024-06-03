2030 and 2034 Winter Games bid timeline: Counting down to the IOC’s decision on another Olympics for Utah

Gabrielle Harris, of Team Soldier Hollow Cross Country and Biathlon, and YiYi O’Brien, National Abilities Center Youth Adaptive Program athlete, combine Olympic torches from 2002 as the flame at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City is lit on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Salt Lake City is the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Games.

A final vote of the full International Olympic Committee membership won’t come until July 24, celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah, but leaders of the Switzerland-based organization agreed in late November to advance Salt Lake City to the next phase of the new, less formal selection process.

Both Salt Lake City and France’s French Alps bid to host the 2030 Winter Games were moved to what’s known as targeted dialogue, where details including financial guarantees from governments and the contract with the IOC to host are worked out, and the proposed locations are examined in-person by IOC members, executives and sports officials.

The decision by the IOC Executive Board was celebrated in Salt Lake City, the site of the 2002 Winter Games. Utah has been pursing another Olympics for more than a decade.

It wasn’t that long ago that 2023 was supposed to be the year when the IOC would settle on a site for the 2030 Winter Games, based on bids from Salt Lake City; Sapporo, Japan; and Vancouver, Canada.

But IOC leaders decided in December 2022 to upend an announced timeline that had already repeatedly shifted, putting off a pick and reviving the possibility that hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games may be named together.

That was intended to give the IOC more time to consider a plan to rotate future Winter Games among permanent sites chosen for their ability to weather the effects of climate change on outdoor competition venues.

The IOC delay also offered an opening for new cities to get in the race, and Sweden, Switzerland and France all came forward with bids for 2030. Sapporo and Vancouver, unable to secure the needed support, ended up out of the running.

Salt Lake City was the only bidder for both 2030 and 2034, with a preference for waiting longer after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles to avoid a feared financial hit to domestic sponsorship sales.

After the IOC gave a “green light” in October to a naming the sites for 2030 and 2034 at the same time, Salt Lake City seemed to have locked up another Olympics as the only candidate for 2034.

South Korea’s Dohee You races in the men’s single luge event for the World Cup in Park City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

And with IOC officials expressing confidence that both France and Salt Lake City will fulfill all of the requirements for hosting in the coming months, a sentiment repeated after visits to both sites in April, Utah does appear poised to once again welcome the world at the end of what Gov. Spencer Cox is already calling Utah’s decade.

Here’s how the bid got to this point:

The stairs leading to the takeoff spots on the ski jump at the Utah Olympic Park near Park City are pictured on Nov. 30, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox sits with Vonetta Flowers, 2002 Olympic bobsled gold medalist, and Derek Parra, 2002 Olympic speedskating gold medalist, at a lighting ceremony for the Olympic Cauldron, marking the 20-year anniversary of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympics opening ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Olympic Cauldron burns again, marking the 20-year anniversary of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympics opening ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Native American Stephanie Laree Spann walks the Olympic Torch past Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah on Feb. 2, 2002. Deseret News photo by Tom Smart | Tom Smart, Deseret News

George DiCarlo waves to the croud gathered at at the end of his leg of the Olympic Torch relay at Glenwood Springs hot springs pool February 2, 2002. Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bryce Canyon National Park Ranger Steve Mazur carries the Olympic torch running on snowshoes from Sunrise Point down to Queens Garden and up again. Monday, February 4, 2002. Photo/Johanna Workman | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley lights Elder Neal A. Maxwell's torch at the Church's administration building thursday February 7, 2002. Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Children of light with laterns during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb 8, 2002. LAURA SEITZ/DESERET NEWS | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Olympic flag is carried away during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony, Sunday, Feb 24, 2002, at the Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

Fireworks fill the sky after the cauldron is lit during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Feb. 8, 2002. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 US hockey team holds the torch overhead before he and others from the team light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002. Photo by Laura Seitz | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The 1980 USA Hockey team lights the cauldron during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb 8, 2002. JOHANNA WORKMAN/DESERET NEWS | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

20170208 A lone skater carries a flag during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb 8, 2002. JOHANNA WORKMAN/DESERET NEWS Johanna Workman Deseret News Digital Image | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

The World Trade Center flag is presented by members of the New York Police and Fire Department at the Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002 by . Photo by Stuart Johnson. (Submission date: 01/24/2003) | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

The Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002. Mitt Romney Photo by Tom Smart (Submission date: 04/11/2002) | Tom Smart, Deseret News

Part of the Native American welcome during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb 8, 2002. PHOTO BY STUART JOHNSON /DESERET NEWS | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb 8, 2002. PHOTO BY STUART JOHNSON /DESERET NEWS | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

IOC President Dr. Jaques Rogge, SLOC President Mitt Romney and the President of the United States George W. Bush wave the crowd before moving to their seats during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb 8, 2002. TOM SMART/DESERET NEWS | Tom Smart, Deseret News

Sting and Yo Yo Ma perform together during the Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002. Photo by Laura Seitz | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002. Photo by Scott G. Winterton | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

20170207 USA's Shannon Bahrke celebrates after her final women's mogul run at Deer Valley at the Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 9, 2002. Bahrke claimed the silver medal. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Austria's Christian Hoffmann celebrates finishing second and winning the silver medal as his teammate Mikhail Botvinov wins the bronze during the men's 30K Olympic cross-country race at Soldier Hollow, Utah on Feb. 9, 2002. Deseret News Photo by Tom Smart | Tom Smart, Deseret News

FOR MONDAY FEATURE ON PETERSON - USA's Jeret Peterson waves at the camera with a message for teammate Emily Cook before his second jump at the mens aerials qualification at Deer Valley Resort Saturday, February 16, 2002. Cook was on the US Olympic freestlye team but was sidelined with a recent injury. Peterson took her spot on the team and qualified for the finals on Monday with a score of 237.39. Photo by Jason Olson | Jason Olson, Deseret News

USA's Deborah McCormick waits in the house for a stone as USA battles Sweden in curling at the Ice Sheet at Ogden Tuesday, February 12, 2002. Photo by Jason Olson | Jason Olson, Deseret News

USA' s Apollo Ohno tangles and crashes on the last turn of the men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating Saturday, Feb. 16, 2002, at the Salt Lake Ice Center. Behind Ohno is Korea's Hyun-Soo Ahn and Canada's Mathieu Turcotte. Australia's Steven Bradbury won the gold. Ohno took the silver. | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

20170203 USA's Chris Klug won the bronze in the men's parallel giant slalom race at Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 15, 2002. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

USA's Derek Parra and Coach Bart Schouten hold the American flag between them after Parra set a world record to win the gold medal in the 1500 meters Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2002. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

View of Salt Lake City from KSL, during Olympics. photo by Ravell Call, February 21, 2002 | Ravell Call, Deseret News

20170125 Judges watch racers take a corner in the men's 1000m short track speedskating heats at the Salt Lake Ice Center Feb. 13, 2002. | Jason Olson, Deseret News

20170125 Norway's Tommy Ingebrigtsen competes on the Individual 120k ski jump Feb. 13, 2002. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

20150828 Australia's Alisa Camplin reacts with shock after finishing her second run in the women's aerials finals at Deer Valley on Feb. 18, 2002. Camplin won the gold. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

With tears and smiles, Vonetta Flowers, left, and Jill Bakken listen to the American National Anthem during awards ceremonies at the Olympic Medals Plaza, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2002. | Jason Olson, Deseret News

Olympic Medals Plaza on Feb. 17, 2002. Photo by Tom Smart | Tom Smart, Deseret News

USA's Jill Bakken (driver) and Vonetta Flowers (brakeman) come down turn 11 in the bobsled track in their first run in the Women's bobsled at the Utah Olympic Park, Tuesday, February 19, 2002. Bakken and Flowers won the Gold medal. Photo/Johanna Workman | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

Sarah Hughes of the U.S. looks at her gold medal after kissing her dad, John, while her mom Amy looks on after winning the gold medal after her free program Thursday, Feb 21, 2002 at the Salt Lake Ice Center. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Germany's Patric-Fritz Leitner and Alexander Resch celebrate their gold medal in the Doubles Luge Feb 15th, 2002. Allred/photo | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

USA's Jim Shea celebrates his gold-medal skeleton run at the Utah Olympic Park on February 20, 2002. Photo/Laura Seitz. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jim Shea takes his first run prior to his gold medal finish in skeleton Feb 20th, 2002. Allred/photo | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

(left to rt) Pete Later, Kyle Perry, Matt Dolan and Johnny Evanson , all of Sandy, Utah, brave the snowy weather as they cheer on the men's skeleton competitors at the Utah Olympic Park on February 20, 2002. Photo/Laura Seitz. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Marit Bjoergen, left, of the Norway, and Katrin Smigun of Estonia race in the womens 30k corss country race at Soldier Hollow Sunday, February 24, 2002. Photo by Jason Olson | Jason Olson, Deseret News

Matti Hautamaeki of Finland falls after landing at the K120 Jump at the Utah Olympic Park during the Team K120 competition February 18, 2002. photo by Ravell Call | Ravell Call, Deseret News

USA's Casey Fitzrandolph holds up a American flag after the men's 2nd day of racing in the 500 meter, Fitzrandolph won the Gold, February 12, 2002. Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Michelle Kwan of the U.S. skates is all smiles after hitting her jumps during her short program Tuesday, Feb 19, 2002 at the Salt Lake Ice Center. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Austria's Martin Rettl has a festive hair-doo at the Utah Olympic Park on February 20, 2002. Rettl took the silver. Photo/Laura Seitz | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Team USA-2 jumps into thier sled during their fourth and final run of the four-man bobsleigh at Utah Olympic Park Saturday, February 23, 2002. Photo by Jason Olson | Jason Olson, Deseret News

Gov. Mike Leavitt and Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld watch the Ladies Figure Skating short program Tuesday, Feb 19, 2002 at the Salt Lake Ice Center. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Chil Gu Kang, Korea, trains on the 90 meter ski jump hill at Utah Olympic Park Feb 6th, 2002. Allred/photo | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Alexei Yagudin celebrates his win in the Men's Free Skating, February 14, 2002. photo by ravell call | Ravell Call, Deseret News

USA's Vonetta Flowers (brakeman to Jill Bakken) wipe tears from her face and waive an American flag after her and Bakken won the Gold medal in the Women's bobsled at the Utah Olympic Park, Tuesday, February 19, 2002. Photo/Johanna Workman | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

Canadian silver medalists figure skating pair Jamie Sale and David Pelletier, left, congratulate Russian gold medalist Elena Berezhnahya and Anton Sikharulidze Tuesday, Feb 12, 2002. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Speed Skater Chris Witty holds the American Flag around her as she skates her victory lap after setting a World record in the women's 1000 meters February 17,2002. Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

USA's Jim Shea celebrates his gold-medal skeleton run at the Utah Olympic Park on February 20, 2002. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

USA's Marco Sullivan goes airborne as he takes on the muzzleloader jump and skis to a ninth place in the men's Downhill race at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Snowbasin February 10, 2002. Sullivan was the top US finisher. Photo/Johanna Workman | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

Alpine skier Janica Kostelic of Croatia displays latest gold medal Friday, Feb 22, 2002 at the Olympic Medals Plaza in downtown Salt Lake City. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS | Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Gene Simons, left, and Paul Stanley of KISS, waves to the crowd after performing at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium Sunday, Feb. 24, 2002. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fireworks explode during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony Sunday, Feb 24, 2002 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Skaters paint the ice with ultaviolet paint during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium Sunday, February 24, 2002. Photo by Johanna Workman | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

Jon Bon Jovi holds up an American flag as he performs during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium Sunday, February 24, 2002. Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The cauldron after it has been extinguished during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium Sunday, February 24, 2002. Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Gold medalist Jim Shea is carried into the stadium during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium Sunday, February 24, 2002. Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fireworks explode during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony Sunday, Feb 24, 2002 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremonies. February 8, 2002. Photo/Peter Chudleigh | Peter Chudleigh, Deseret News