2028 RB Chris Davis III, son of 'Kick Six' legend Chris Davis, earns Auburn football offer

AUBURN — The son of an Auburn football legend has received an offer from the Tigers.

Chris "CJ" Davis III, whose dad is Chris Davis, announced via social media Monday that he had received an offer from Auburn. Davis III is a running back in the Class of 2028. He's not currently ranked — no one is in the Class of 2028 — but he's listed by 247Sports at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. He attends Hewitt-Trussville High School near Birmingham.

The elder Davis spent four years with the Tigers, and he's most known for returning Alabama's missed field goal attempt 109 yards for a walk-off touchdown in the 2013 Iron Bowl, better known as the "Kick Six." A defensive back who spent time with the then-San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, Davis tallied 192 total tackles in his Auburn career.

