A 2027 recruit hopes to get attention of UNC basketball program

The focus for the UNC basketball program is on the 2024-25 roster in the transfer portal as well as next year’s recruiting class. But as time goes on, future classes will become more of a focus for the program.

And already, a prospect in the 2027 recruiting class has his eyes on an offer from North Carolina.

Small forward Gene Roebuck recently talked to Pro Insight about his recruitment which is in the very early stages. He was asked about dream schools not only in his hometown state of California but out of state. On that list are a pair of Blue Bloods with North Carolina and Duke:

“Definitely, USC is my dream school,” he said via SI. “You know, that’s home. That’s where I’m from, L.A. So, USC, and then out of the state, like Duke, UNC, you know, one of those big schools.”

You can watch the interview with Pro Insight here.

So far, Roebuck has just one offer which is from San Francisco. But as I mentioned earlier, it’s still very early in his recruitment and things will start to pick up which should lead to offers.

North Carolina has yet to offer a player that far ahead in the 2027 class so it might be a while before they even show interest.

