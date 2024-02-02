2027 linebacker Liufau Loumoli gets USC offer

Liufau Loumoli is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Federal Way, Washington. He played his freshman year of football at suburban Seattle powerhouse Eastside Catholic High School. He has been offered by USC.

Along with his recent USC offer, Loumoli already has offers from Washington, Louisville, Miami, BYU, Colorado State, Arizona State, Michigan State, UCF, Penn State and Nevada. He has three years of football left before college, so expect many more offers ahead.

His athleticism pops when he’s rushing the passer. As he continues to grow, there’s a good chance he turns into a defensive end, where he could end up wreaking havoc in what is arguably the toughest high school league in the state of Washington.

The sophomore-to-be already knows how to use his frame’s natural power to go through interior offensive linemen and has a quick first step to go along with that power. As he continues to grow, he shows all the signs of becoming a top-50 prospect by the time his senior year rolls around.

