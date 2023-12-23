2027 edge rusher from Georgia gets USC offer

LaDamion Guyton, a 2027 defensieve end from Savannah Christian (Georgia), has been offered by Lincoln Riley and USC.

His teammate and position mate Elijah Griffin was offered by USC back in the early fall and is leaning toward Georgia, but the Trojans are in the early mix for both the 2025 and 2027 prospects.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, LaDamion Guyton has offers from previously mentioned favorite Georgia, plus Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas.

In his first season of high school football Guyton was sensational, totaling 82 tackles, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 safeties. USC needs highly impactful defensive players who can cause a lot of havoc up front. Obviously, though, USC needs these game-changing players sooner rather than later. Who knows what the status of the Trojan program will be in 2027? That said, it’s not as though programs should avoid making an effort on prospects deep into the future. USC is making the effort, and that’s what the Trojans can do.

