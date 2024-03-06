2027 cornerback Larry Moon III snags USC offer

Larry Moon is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback in the Class of 2027. He currently holds offers from Akron, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Temple, UCF, UNLV, West Virginia, Virginia, Wisconsin and now USC. He was offered by the Trojans, who are looking well into the future for secondary help.

Moon is just getting started in high school football. The sophomore-to-be from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, recently transferred to Central Catholic High School (in Pennsylvania) and is expected to get a ton of playing time over the next three years.

Moon III had 32 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery in his 2023 freshman season.

It will be fascinating to see how his body and mind evolve over the next three years. USC needs players with a blend of physical prowess, football IQ, and coachability. How Moon develops as a player is relevant for a USC program whose defensive coaches pride themselves on being quality player developers.

