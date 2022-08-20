2026 Vols’ target scores four touchdowns

2026 Tennessee target Shavar Young scored four touchdowns for Webb School (Knoxville, Tennessee) Friday.

Webb defeated Carter High School (Strawberry Plains, Tennessee), 46-21.

Young recorded three touchdown receptions (18, 22, nine yards) and scored on a 61-yard punt return against Carter.

Second-year head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols offered Young a scholarship June 26, while attending a camp at Tennessee.

The 2026 prospect has offers from the Vols, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tulane and Vanderbilt.

Young also plays basketball at Webb and has started in football since eighth grade.

Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff are also recruiting towards its 2023 class.

Tennessee has 21 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, linebacker Jalen Smith, wide receiver Nathan Leacock, cornerback Rickey Gibson and cornerback Jordan Matthews.

