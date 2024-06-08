2026 tight end Heze Kent includes Vols in top 10

2026 tight end prospect Heze Kent included Tennessee in his narrowed down list of schools, according to Chad Simmons of On3.

His top 10 schools are Tennessee, Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Miami and USC.

Kent is ranked as the No. 138 prospect in the class of 2026. He also ranks as the No. 7 tight end and No. 17 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Kent is also listed as athlete and plays defensive end.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound four-star tight end is from Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Vols offered Kent a scholarship on Jan. 18, 2023. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 29, 2022.

2026 4-star ATH Heze Kent has narrowed his list down to 10 schools. An early commitment is possible and Kent updates his recruitment: https://t.co/JDVesV3vDD (On3+) pic.twitter.com/JMmkhQA2fB — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire