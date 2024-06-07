2026 tight end Carson Sneed includes Vols in top five

2026 tight end prospect Carson Sneed included Tennessee in his top five schools.

Sneed’s top five schools are Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Auburn and Louisville.

Sneed attended Tennessee’s Night at Neyland camp on June 1. He also visited the Vols nine times over the last year.

The four-star tight end is from Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sneed is ranked as the No. 172 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 8 tight end and No. 4 player in Tennessee.

The Vols offered Sneed a scholarship on March 4, 2023.

Sneed’s brother, Dayton Sneed, committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on Jan. 24, 2023.

