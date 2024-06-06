2026 in-state WR William Jones-Terrell to visit MSU in few weeks
Michigan State football will host an in-state wide receiver prospect in the next few weeks.
William Jones-Terrell of Clinton Township, Mich. announced on Wednesday that he intends on visiting Michigan State on June 17. Jones-Terrell is an unranked wide receiver that plays for Chippewa Valley High.
Michigan State has already extend an offer to Jones-Terrell in December. The Spartans are the only program to offer Jones-Terrell so far, according to 247Sports.
I’ll Be At MSU ( 6/17 ) 💚@CoachHawk_5 @DBcoachadams
— William Jones-Terrell 3⭐️ WR (@WillTerrell12__) June 5, 2024
