2026 in-state WR William Jones-Terrell to visit MSU in few weeks

Michigan State football will host an in-state wide receiver prospect in the next few weeks.

William Jones-Terrell of Clinton Township, Mich. announced on Wednesday that he intends on visiting Michigan State on June 17. Jones-Terrell is an unranked wide receiver that plays for Chippewa Valley High.

Michigan State has already extend an offer to Jones-Terrell in December. The Spartans are the only program to offer Jones-Terrell so far, according to 247Sports.

