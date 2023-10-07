2026 running back Raycine Guillory Jr. offered by USC

Class of 2026 running back Raycine Guillory Jr. has received an offer from the USC Trojans.

He played last season at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, where he had 125 carries for 769 yards and 9 touchdowns. He collected 18 receptions for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns as a freshman.

Guillory has 15 offers. Some of the schools which have offered him: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Baylor, Oregon, TCU and Arkansas.

Listed as an athlete, the 5-foot 10, 180-pound speedster will likely play running back at the next level.

Guillory is already a compact, shifty, and explosive running back who is a threat to take it the distance on any play. He features elite top-end speed and acceleration that make it difficult for defenders to get a pursuit angle that would allow them to arrive squared up and in good position to make tackles. He has lightning-fast stop/start ability that enables him to quickly change directions and explode up the field.

